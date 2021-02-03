 
 

Report: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Secretly Dating Long Distance

The 'Big Little Lies' actress and the Green Bay Packers player are reportedly talking and seeing each other when they can, but have decided to keep 'things private and low key.'

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have apparently quietly found love in each other. The actress and the NFL star are said to be an item as E! News reports that they have taken on a long distance relationship.

It's currently unknown how long the 29-year-old screen star and the 37-year-old athlete have been together romantically, but they will not likely go public with their relationship anytime soon. A source tells the site, "They have kept things private and low key."

The so-called insider dishes that Shailene and Aaron "are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other." On how they work through their relationship despite their busy schedules, the source adds, "They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can."

Aaron has been "very focused on his season," though it came to an end on January 24 when the Packers lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. He is staying in Green Bay, Wisconsin where he trains with his team.

As for Shailene, she has been in Montreal, Canada to film her upcoming movie "Misanthrope", a crime thriller which centers on a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a serial killer. The film is directed by Damian Szifron, while Shailene also serves as producer.

Shailene was previously in a relationship with Australian-Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017. In April 2020, however, it was reported that they had broken up. She revealed to Bustle that their relationship ended because "we were very much on the road to marriage and children" and "I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."

In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Beatrice "Tris" Prior of the "Divergent" film series explained her view on love, "I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are." She also shared her thought on the complexity of relationship in 2019, "I don't trust anyone. Dating's hard. I mean, I love sex. I love the power of emotional connection via physicality. Who doesn't? ... But love is scary."

As for Aaron, he was famously in a relationship with Olivia Munn, who was blamed for a rift in his relationship with his family, from 2014 to 2017. He went on dating NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from February 2018 to July 2020.

