 
 

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

Netflix/Instagram
Netflix leads the nominations at the upcoming 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards with more than 50 nods, thanks to moviem like 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Da 5 Bloods'.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix bosses are celebrating after landing 51 nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Films and series like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Bridgerton", and "Da 5 Bloods" lead the way to give the streaming service the edge over mainstream U.S. TV and cable networks and rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV+.

Top shows and films like "Black-ish", "Miss Juneteenth", "Soul", "I May Destroy You", and "Insecure" are also up for big prizes, while D-Nice, Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Tyler Perry are up for Entertainer of the Year.

Among the multiple music nominees are Beyonce Knowles, Big Sean, Drake, and Chloe x Halle.

The awards will be handed out on 27 March (21).

The list of some selected nominees is:

Social Justice Impact:

  • April Ryan
  • Debbie Allen
  • LeBron James
  • Stacey Abrams
  • Tamika Mallory



Entertainer of the Year:



Outstanding Comedy Series:



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:



Outstanding Drama Series:



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:



Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:



Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special):

  • "AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special" (MSNBC)
  • "Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview" (Showtime)
  • "The Color of Covid" (CNN)
  • "The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"" (FX)
  • "The Reidout" (NBC)



Outstanding Talk Series:



Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series):



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special):

  • "8:46" (Netflix)
  • "Black Is King" (Disney+)
  • "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion" (HBO Max)
  • "VERZUZ" (APPLE TV)
  • "Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!" (HBO)



Outstanding Children's Program:

  • "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices" (Netflix)
  • "Craig of the Creek" (Cartoon Network)
  • "Family Reunion" (Netflix)
  • "Raven's Home" (Disney Channel)
  • "We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" (HBO)



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) :



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:



Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:



Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series:



Outstanding Animated Series:



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television):



Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama:

  • "#FreeRayshawn" (Quibi)
  • "CripTales" (BBC America)
  • "Lazor Wulf" (Adult Swim)
  • "Mapleworth Murders" (Quibi)
  • "Sincerely, Camille" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series:



Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction:

  • "American Masters - "Unladylike2020" (PBS)
  • "Benedict Men" (Quibi)
  • "Between The Scenes - The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
  • "In The Making" (PBS)
  • "Inspire Change Series" (NFL Network)



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

  • Katori Hall - "P-Valley" (Starz)
  • Keith Knight - "Woke" (Hulu)
  • Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" (Hulu)
  • Raynelle Swilling - "Cherish the Day" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
  • Teri Schaffer - "Cherish the Day" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Outstanding New Artist:

  • Chika - "High Rises" (Warner Records)
  • Doja Cat - "Say So" (RCA Records/Kemosabe )
  • D Smoke - "Black Habits" (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)
  • Giveon - "When It's All Said And Done" (Epic Records)
  • Skip Marley - "Higher Place" (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)



Outstanding Male Artist:



Outstanding Female Artist:



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album:



Outstanding Album:



Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album:

  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Music from the Netflix Film) - Branford Marsalis (Milan)
  • "Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records)
  • "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records )
  • "Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)
  • "The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack" - Donald Lawrence (Releve Entertainment)



Outstanding Soul/R&B Song:

  • "I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
  • "Anything tor You" - LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
  • "B.S." feat. H.E.R. - Jhene Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
  • "Black Parade" - Beyonce Knowles (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
  • "Do It" - Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)



Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song:



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

  • Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott - "Jill Scott" (RCA Records)
  • Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface - "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" (BMG)
  • Kem feat. Toni Braxton - "Live Out Your Love" (Motown Records)
  • Ledisi and PJ Morton - "Anything For You" (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)



Outstanding Producer of the Year:

  • Donald Lawrence
  • Hit-Boy
  • Jathan Wilson
  • Sean Keys
  • TM88



Outstanding Motion Picture:



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Animated Motion Picture:



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture:

  • Ahmir-Khalib Thompson (aka Questlove) - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Angela Bassett - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Chris Rock - "The Witches" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Jamie Foxx - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Phylicia Rashad - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series:

  • Issa Rae - "Insecure - "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" (HBO)
  • Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon - "Little America - "The Rock" (Apple TV+)
  • Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)
  • Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher - "Never Have I Ever - "Pilot" (Netflix)
  • Rajiv Joseph - "Little America - "The Manager" (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special:

  • Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles - "Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular" (IFC)
  • Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
  • Geri Cole - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special" (HBO Max)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton" (Disney+)
  • Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)



Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture:



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series:

  • Anya Adams - "Black-ish - "Hair Day" (ABC)
  • Aurora Guerrero - "Little America - "The Jaguar" (Apple TV+)
  • Eric Dean Seaton - "Black-ish - "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC)
  • Kabir Akhtar - "Never Have I Ever - "... started a nuclear war" (Netflix)
  • Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)



Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series:



Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special:

  • Beyonce Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour - "Black Is King" (Disney+)
  • Christine Swanson - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)
  • Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special" (HBO Max)
  • Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
  • Kamilah Forbes - "Between the World and Me" (HBO)



Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture:

