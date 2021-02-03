'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

Netflix leads the nominations at the upcoming 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards with more than 50 nods, thanks to moviem like 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Da 5 Bloods'.
AceShowbiz -
Netflix bosses are celebrating after landing 51 nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
Films and series like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Bridgerton", and "Da 5 Bloods" lead the way to give the streaming service the edge over mainstream U.S. TV and cable networks and rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV+.
Top shows and films like "Black-ish", "Miss Juneteenth", "Soul", "I May Destroy You", and "Insecure" are also up for big prizes, while D-Nice, Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Tyler Perry are up for Entertainer of the Year.
Among the multiple music nominees are Beyonce Knowles, Big Sean, Drake, and Chloe x Halle.
The awards will be handed out on 27 March (21).
The list of some selected nominees is:
Social Justice Impact:
- April Ryan
- Debbie Allen
- LeBron James
- Stacey Abrams
- Tamika Mallory
Entertainer of the Year:
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Outstanding Drama Series:
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special):
- "AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special" (MSNBC)
- "Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview" (Showtime)
- "The Color of Covid" (CNN)
- "The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"" (FX)
- "The Reidout" (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Series:
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series):
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special):
- "8:46" (Netflix)
- "Black Is King" (Disney+)
- "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion" (HBO Max)
- "VERZUZ" (APPLE TV)
- "Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!" (HBO)
Outstanding Children's Program:
- "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices" (Netflix)
- "Craig of the Creek" (Cartoon Network)
- "Family Reunion" (Netflix)
- "Raven's Home" (Disney Channel)
- "We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) :
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series:
Outstanding Animated Series:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television):
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama:
- "#FreeRayshawn" (Quibi)
- "CripTales" (BBC America)
- "Lazor Wulf" (Adult Swim)
- "Mapleworth Murders" (Quibi)
- "Sincerely, Camille" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series:
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction:
- "American Masters - "Unladylike2020" (PBS)
- "Benedict Men" (Quibi)
- "Between The Scenes - The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
- "In The Making" (PBS)
- "Inspire Change Series" (NFL Network)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Katori Hall - "P-Valley" (Starz)
- Keith Knight - "Woke" (Hulu)
- Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" (Hulu)
- Raynelle Swilling - "Cherish the Day" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
- Teri Schaffer - "Cherish the Day" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding New Artist:
- Chika - "High Rises" (Warner Records)
- Doja Cat - "Say So" (RCA Records/Kemosabe )
- D Smoke - "Black Habits" (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)
- Giveon - "When It's All Said And Done" (Epic Records)
- Skip Marley - "Higher Place" (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)
Outstanding Male Artist:
Outstanding Female Artist:
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album:
Outstanding Album:
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album:
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Music from the Netflix Film) - Branford Marsalis (Milan)
- "Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records)
- "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records )
- "Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)
- "The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack" - Donald Lawrence (Releve Entertainment)
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song:
- "I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
- "Anything tor You" - LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
- "B.S." feat. H.E.R. - Jhene Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
- "Black Parade" - Beyonce Knowles (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
- "Do It" - Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song:
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
- Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott - "Jill Scott" (RCA Records)
- Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface - "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" (BMG)
- Kem feat. Toni Braxton - "Live Out Your Love" (Motown Records)
- Ledisi and PJ Morton - "Anything For You" (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Outstanding Producer of the Year:
- Donald Lawrence
- Hit-Boy
- Jathan Wilson
- Sean Keys
- TM88
Outstanding Motion Picture:
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture:
- Ahmir-Khalib Thompson (aka Questlove) - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Angela Bassett - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Chris Rock - "The Witches" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Jamie Foxx - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Phylicia Rashad - "Soul" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series:
- Issa Rae - "Insecure - "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" (HBO)
- Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon - "Little America - "The Rock" (Apple TV+)
- Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)
- Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher - "Never Have I Ever - "Pilot" (Netflix)
- Rajiv Joseph - "Little America - "The Manager" (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special:
- Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles - "Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular" (IFC)
- Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
- Geri Cole - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special" (HBO Max)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton" (Disney+)
- Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture:
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series:
- Anya Adams - "Black-ish - "Hair Day" (ABC)
- Aurora Guerrero - "Little America - "The Jaguar" (Apple TV+)
- Eric Dean Seaton - "Black-ish - "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC)
- Kabir Akhtar - "Never Have I Ever - "... started a nuclear war" (Netflix)
- Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special:
- Beyonce Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour - "Black Is King" (Disney+)
- Christine Swanson - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)
- Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special" (HBO Max)
- Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
- Kamilah Forbes - "Between the World and Me" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: