'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

Netflix leads the nominations at the upcoming 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards with more than 50 nods, thanks to moviem like 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Da 5 Bloods'.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix bosses are celebrating after landing 51 nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Films and series like "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Bridgerton", and "Da 5 Bloods" lead the way to give the streaming service the edge over mainstream U.S. TV and cable networks and rivals like HBO Max and Apple TV+.

Top shows and films like "Black-ish", "Miss Juneteenth", "Soul", "I May Destroy You", and "Insecure" are also up for big prizes, while D-Nice, Regina King, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, and Tyler Perry are up for Entertainer of the Year.

Among the multiple music nominees are Beyonce Knowles, Big Sean, Drake, and Chloe x Halle.

The awards will be handed out on 27 March (21).

The list of some selected nominees is:

Social Justice Impact:

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

LeBron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory







Entertainer of the Year:







Outstanding Comedy Series:







Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Drama Series:







Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:

" Hamilton " (Disney+)

" (Disney+) " Little Fires Everywhere " (Hulu)

" (Hulu) " Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Sylvie's Love " (Amazon Studios)

" (Amazon Studios) "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)







Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:







Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:







Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special):

" AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special " (MSNBC)

" (MSNBC) " Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview " (Showtime)

" (Showtime) " The Color of Covid " (CNN)

" (CNN) " The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor" " (FX)

" (FX) "The Reidout" (NBC)







Outstanding Talk Series:

" Red Table Talk " (Facebook Watch)

" (Facebook Watch) " Tamron Hall " (Syndicated)

" (Syndicated) " The Daily Show with Trevor Noah " (Comedy Central)

" (Comedy Central) " The Oprah Conversation " (Apple TV+)

" (Apple TV+) "The Shop: Uninterrupted" (HBO)







Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series):

" Celebrity Family Feud " (ABC)

" (ABC) " Iyanla: Fix My Life " (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) " Shark Tank " (ABC)

" (ABC) " United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell " (CNN)

" (CNN) "Voices of Fire" (Netflix)







Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special):

" 8:46 " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Black Is King " (Disney+)

" (Disney+) " The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) " VERZUZ " (APPLE TV)

" (APPLE TV) "Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!" (HBO)







Outstanding Children's Program:

" Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Craig of the Creek " (Cartoon Network)

" (Cartoon Network) " Family Reunion " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Raven's Home " (Disney Channel)

" (Disney Channel) "We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" (HBO)







Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) :







Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:







Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:







Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series:







Outstanding Animated Series:







Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television):







Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama:

" #FreeRayshawn " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) " CripTales " (BBC America)

" (BBC America) " Lazor Wulf " (Adult Swim)

" (Adult Swim) " Mapleworth Murders " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) "Sincerely, Camille" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)







Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series:







Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction:

" American Masters - " Unladylike2020 " (PBS)

- " " (PBS) " Benedict Men " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) " Between The Scenes - The Daily Show " (Comedy Central)

" (Comedy Central) " In The Making " (PBS)

" (PBS) "Inspire Change Series" (NFL Network)







Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Katori Hall - " P-Valley " (Starz)

- " " (Starz) Keith Knight - " Woke " (Hulu)

- " " (Hulu) Ramy Youssef - " Ramy " (Hulu)

- " " (Hulu) Raynelle Swilling - " Cherish the Day " (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

- " " (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) Teri Schaffer - "Cherish the Day" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)







Outstanding New Artist:

Chika - "High Rises" (Warner Records)

- "High Rises" (Warner Records) Doja Cat - "Say So" (RCA Records/Kemosabe )

- "Say So" (RCA Records/Kemosabe ) D Smoke - "Black Habits" (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)

- "Black Habits" (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE) Giveon - "When It's All Said And Done" (Epic Records)

- "When It's All Said And Done" (Epic Records) Skip Marley - "Higher Place" (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)







Outstanding Male Artist:







Outstanding Female Artist:







Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album:







Outstanding Album:







Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album:

" Ma Rainey's Black Bottom " (Music from the Netflix Film) - Branford Marsalis (Milan)

" (Music from the Netflix Film) - (Milan) " Insecure : Music from the HBO Original Series " - Various Artists (Atlantic Records)

" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records) " Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey " - Various Artists (Atlantic Records )

" - Various Artists (Atlantic Records ) " Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack " - Trent Reznor , Atticus Ross , Jon Batiste , and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records)

" - , , , and (Walt Disney Records) "The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack" - Donald Lawrence (Releve Entertainment)







Outstanding Soul/R&B Song:







Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song:







Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)







Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)







Outstanding Producer of the Year:

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88







Outstanding Motion Picture:







Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Animated Motion Picture:







Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture:







Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series:







Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special:

Diallo Riddle , Bashir Salahuddin , D. Rodney Carter , Emily Goldwyn , Rob Haze , Zuri Salahuddin , Bennett Webber , Evan Williams , Will Miles - " Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular " (IFC)

, , , , , , , , - " " (IFC) Eugene Ashe - " Sylvie's Love " (Amazon Studios)

- " " (Amazon Studios) Geri Cole - " The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special " (HBO Max)

- " " (HBO Max) Lin-Manuel Miranda - " Hamilton " (Disney+)

- " " (Disney+) Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker - "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)







Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture:







Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series:

Anya Adams - " Black-ish - "Hair Day" (ABC)

- " - "Hair Day" (ABC) Aurora Guerrero - " Little America - "The Jaguar" (Apple TV+)

- " - "The Jaguar" (Apple TV+) Eric Dean Seaton - " Black-ish - "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC)

- " - "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC) Kabir Akhtar - " Never Have I Ever - "... started a nuclear war" (Netflix)

- " - "... started a nuclear war" (Netflix) Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)







Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series:







Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special:

Beyonce Knowles Carter , Emmanuel Adeji , Blitz Bazawule , Kwasi Fordjour - " Black Is King " (Disney+)

, , , - " " (Disney+) Christine Swanson - " The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel " (Lifetime)

- " " (Lifetime) Chuck Vinson , Alan Muraoka - " The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special " (HBO Max)

, - " " (HBO Max) Eugene Ashe - " Sylvie's Love " (Amazon Studios)

- " " (Amazon Studios) Kamilah Forbes - "Between the World and Me" (HBO)







Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: