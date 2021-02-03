 
 

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021

The 'Anyone' singer has collected four nominations at the upcoming annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, thanks to the tracks in his latest album 'Changes'.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber leads all nominees ahead of the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with four nods.

The pop star is up for Favorite Male Artist, while his songs "Yummy", "Lonely", and "Holy" have landed him mentions in the Favorite Song and Favorite Music Collaboration categories.

BlackPink, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Bieber's fellow Canadians The Weeknd, Drake, and Shawn Mendes are also multiple music nominees.

Meanwhile, the night's big movie award will be a battle between "Dolittle", "Hamilton", "Hubie Halloween", "Mulan", "Sonic the Hedgehog", and "Wonder Woman 1984".

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the show on 13 March (21), on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

The list of nominations for the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards is:

Favorite Female Artist:



Favorite Male Artist:



Favorite Music Group:



Favorite Music Collaboration:



Favorite Song:



Favorite Kids TV Show:

  • "Alexa & Katie"
  • "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"
  • "Danger Force"
  • "Henry Danger"
  • "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
  • "Raven's Home"



Favorite Family TV Show:



Favorite Reality Show:



Favorite Animated Series:

Favorite Female TV Star:



Favorite Male TV Star:



Favorite Movie:



Favourite Movie Actress:



Favorite Movie Actor:



Favorite Animated Movie:



Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:



Favorite Female Social Star:



Favorite Male Social Star:



Favorite Female Sports Star:



Favorite Male Sports Star:



Favourite Video Game:

  • "Among Us"
  • "Animal Crossing: New Horizons"
  • "Fortnite"
  • "Minecraft"
  • "Pokemon GO"
  • "Roblox"

