 
 

Cody Simpson 'So Stressed' Before First Professional Swimming Competition

Cody Simpson 'So Stressed' Before First Professional Swimming Competition
Instagram
Celebrity

The winner of 'The Masked Singer Australia' season 1 claims he 'broke out in hives' because he felt so nervous about his first professional swimming competition.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson was so nervous before his first professional swim meet that he broke out in hives.

The Australian singer is currently in training for the 2024 Olympics after deciding to concentrate fully on his swimming career rather than music. But he suffers similar levels of nerves when it comes to swimming and singing, as he reminisced about his first meet - in which he swam the 200m freestyle - in October (20).

"I broke out in hives I was so stressed," he sighed, before likening the feeling to when he made his Broadway debut in 2018.

  See also...

"And I just remember how by closing night, after having done the show 130-something times, I was absolutely soaring, no nerves whatsoever. That's what I figure it's going to take in swimming - 130, 140 races before I can get up without fear and just do it."

And being put through his paces by two-time Australian Olympian Brett Hawke also has its physical downsides as Cody laughed, "I've thrown up at multiple pools so far."

As for why he's decided to focus on his swimming career for now, the "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer added, "I love the music industry very much, and I'll continue to be a musician long into my life, but it's not as pure of a pursuit as sport, which just comes straight down to the clock."

Cody Simpson first announced he qualified for Olympic trials in December 2020. "It is my greatest ambition in life to expand the limit and perceived notion of what's possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I'm here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it," so he told his online devotees.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021
Related Posts
Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson's New Girlfriend Marloes Stevens Joins His Family's Holiday Celebration

Cody Simpson's New Girlfriend Marloes Stevens Joins His Family's Holiday Celebration

Cody Simpson Scores 'Personal Milestone' by Securing Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

Cody Simpson Scores 'Personal Milestone' by Securing Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

Cody Simpson's New GF Marloes Stevens Snuggling Up on Romantic Motorcycle Ride

Cody Simpson's New GF Marloes Stevens Snuggling Up on Romantic Motorcycle Ride

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate