Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'
The 'Hustlers' star is gearing up for the upcoming release of her new single 'Up' as she's hyping it up by sharing her raunchy look which left little to the imagination.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is set to release her new single "Up" on Friday (05Jan21).

Alongside the striking artwork, in which the Press rapper is sat in a bubble chair hanging over a city skyline in a bedazzled sheer ensemble, she wrote on Instagram, "My new single UP drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up."

The upcoming song will mark the first new music from the star since August's controversial hit, "WAP", with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi has also thanked her fans for "genuinely" supporting her as she admitted she wasn't feeling herself at the moment, despite the exciting announcement.

  See also...

"I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me. I been preparing for this week for over a month," she tweeted. "Unfortunately I'm not feeling how I wanted to feel today. I'm very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me. (sic)"

The Grammy-winner went on to thank her loyal fanbase for "lifting" her up when things get "too much."

"I'm human and I believe that I'm strong but it's just too much sometimes. I can't thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much," she added.

The "Hustlers" star is working on a follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed "Invasion of Privacy".

Ahead of the launch of her new single, Cardi B is preparing a music video for it. She teased her steamy outfit which left little to the imagination.

