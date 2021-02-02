 
 

Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over Breonna Taylor Case

Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over Breonna Taylor Case
WENN/Instagram/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

Cameron commemorates the start of the Black History Month by posting a one-minute video on Twitter, though people seemingly couldn't forget Cameron's office's failure in Breonna's case.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is still demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. On the first day of Black History Month, the "Diamond" singer called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a Twitter post on Monday, February 1 for failing Breonna.

Cameron commemorated the start of the Black History Month by posting a one-minute video on Twitter. In the PSA clip, he remembered and celebrated "the contributions black men and women have made to our Commonwealth and to our nation."

However, people seemingly couldn't forget Cameron's office's failure to charge the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna during a "no-knock" search warrant, fatally shooting the 26-year-old EMT while she was asleep in her apartment on March 13, 2020. Among those who called out Cameron for the failure was Rihanna.

Quote-retweeting his post, the Barbadian star wrote, "Sup n***a?" She also added hashtag of #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.

  See also...

Rihanna has been vocal about Breonna's case in the past. Back in 2020, the 32-year-old singer posted a photo of a protester holding a sign that read, "A cop shot a black woman and was only charged for the shots missed." In the caption, she wrote, "I'm just gon' let this sink in to your hollow skull @danielcameron."

In addition to Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles used her platform to demand justice for Breonna. Megan called out the Kentucky AG during her "Saturday Night Live" performance while Beyonce penned him a letter demanding justice for the case.

Three jurors previously filed a petition with the state House of Representatives on January 22 that alleged Cameron, who served as a special prosecutor in Taylor's case, "breached public trust and failed to comply with his duties by misrepresenting the findings of the grand jury in the Taylor case."

You can share this post!

Silento Uncovered to Have Been Struggling With Mental Illnesses After Arrest for Cousin's Murder
Related Posts
Rihanna Still in Disbelief Over Sophie's Sudden Death

Rihanna Still in Disbelief Over Sophie's Sudden Death

Rihanna Twerks and Gets Undressed in Naughty New Video for Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna Twerks and Gets Undressed in Naughty New Video for Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Most Read
Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media
Celebrity

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine