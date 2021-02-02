Salma Hayek on Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Accent Controversy: 'She Fooled Me'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

When addressing the scandal plaguing Alec Baldwin's wife, the former '30 Rock' star admits to feeling 'honor' that someone wants their 'alter ego' to be Spanish.

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek has placed herself among the list of celebrities who weighed in on Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish accent controversy. The actress, who portrayed Alec Baldwin's love interest on "30 Rock", claimed to have been feeling "fooled" by her former co-star's wife in the wake of the scandal.

The 54-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to Andy Cohen on his radio show, "Radio Andy". Asked about the scandal, she commented, "Oh my God, that is crazy... We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy. She fooled me because she's such a good mother and she has five of them! And, you know, I don't care."

"I'm sorry. I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings. And I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing," the Oscar-nominated actress added. "And I think, I feel honor that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it's to be like something that is similar to my roots."

"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish," the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault further explained. "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish, we're cool, you know."

Though branding Hilaria's scandal "bizarre," Salma still jumped to the fitness expert's defense. "Don't we all create our own character in life? I mean, this might be extreme. OK. I don't care. She's not, not a bad person, not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me. That's all I care about," she pointed out.

The "Savages" star was not the only celebrity who had addressed Hilaria's heritage controversy. Fellow actress Amy Schumer previously shared her thoughts on the matter, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

Hilaria faced the accusations that she tried to act like a Spanish person in late December 2020. She, however, has responded to the allegations by clarifying that she is indeed "a white girl" who was born in Boston, but spent "some of [her] childhood in Spain."