Stanley Tucci Confesses to Still Grieving for Late Wife 11 Years After Her Passing

Although he has found new love with second wife Felicity Blunt, the 'Supernova' actor admits in a new interview that Kate's death from breast cancer will 'always be hard' for him and their children.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stanley Tucci is still grieving for his first wife, 11 years after her passing.

The "Supernova" actor, who had 21-year-old twins Isabel and Nicolo and 19-year-old Camilla with the late social worker, admitted during an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" that while it will "always be hard" for the kids and himself following Kate's death from breast cancer in 2009, they do their best not to "wallow" in grief, as that's not what Kate would have wanted.

"You never stop grieving," he said. "It's still hard after 11 years. It's still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can't let it... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

Prior to this, the actor opened up about the death of his first wife. Speaking with NPR in 2010, a one year after her death, he shared, "There's all the blaming of yourself, which you can't do, but you kind of do." He added, "And I'm just — I'm mostly sad."

The actor went on to marry second wife Felicity Blunt in 2012.

Stanley and the literary agent, 38, were introduced to each other at Felicity's sister and his "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star Emily Blunt's wedding to actor John Krasinski in 2010.

A year later, the couple were engaged and they now have son Matteo, six, and daughter Emilia, two, together.