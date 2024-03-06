Miley Cyrus' Mom Hired Security Guard to Block Daughter Noah From Her Wedding With Dominic Purcell

Instagram Celebrity

Tish Cyrus was reportedly the one who did not want Noah Cyrus at her 2023 nuptials and made an effort to hire a guard to keep the singer from attending the event.

AceShowbiz - The ongoing Cyrus family drama has taken a new twist, with reports that Tish Cyrus hired security to keep her daughter, Noah Cyrus, from attending her wedding to "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell.

Noah, 24, was conspicuously absent from her mother's nuptials in August 2023. Recent reports suggested that Tish, 56, had "stolen" Purcell, 54, from her daughter, causing significant offense to Noah.

However, new information has emerged, indicating that it was Tish who prevented Noah from attending the ceremony. According to a source close to the family, Tish "was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison [her son] to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic."

The source confirmed that Noah and Purcell had a brief relationship before he began dating her mother. However, Tish denies stealing the actor, explaining that Noah ended her involvement with him before she began pursuing him. Tish also reportedly "requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

Another source has claimed that Noah is "fabricated details" about her relationship with Purcell, suggesting that she is trying to create a narrative that paints her as a victim.

Despite Noah's absence, her sister Miley Cyrus, 31, served as a maid of honor at the wedding. Sources claim that Miley had "no idea" about the drama surrounding Noah and Purcell.

Meanwhile, "Miley and Billy Ray are totally fine," the source added, referring to Noah's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 62.

The Cyrus family drama has been ongoing since Billy Ray and Tish divorced in April 2022. They share three children: Miley, Noah, and Braison. Tish has two other children from a previous marriage while Billy Ray has another son with ex Kristen Luckey.

Since the divorce, Billy Ray has remarried Australian singer Firerose, 34.

