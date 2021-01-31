 
 

Tom Jones Jokes About Being 'Bulletproof' After Getting Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

The 'Delilah' singer feels great as he is looking forwards to returning to the stage and doing 'some live shows' now that he has received his two doses of coronavirus injections.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sir Tom Jones has joked he's now "bulletproof" after receiving his two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 80-year-old singer has become the latest celebrity to get the jabs, and he's hopeful they will serve as the first step towards performing live once again.

"I've had the two (shots) and I'm now bulletproof!" he laughed on Britain's "The Graham Norton Show", which airs on Friday night (29Jan21). "It's a great feeling. I thought, 'I'll be able to go out and do some live shows now,' but then I thought, 'You've got to have an audience for that!' If they haven't had the jab, what's the point?"

Tom has been spending the pandemic singing "around the house" since he is unable to return to the stage just yet.

"I love it," he smiled of performing. "I sing around the house; I sing even when I don't get paid for it! I love to sing, I really do and any chance I have to get up and sing I will."

Tom Jones becomes the latest celebrity to go public with his Covid-19 vaccination.

The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Judi Dench, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Al Roker, Steve Martin, Loretta Lynn, Ian McKellen, Oliver Stone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pope Francis, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rupert Murdoch, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip have also received their first injection.

Tyler Perry, who has received the second dose of his vaccine, is even working on a documentary about the vaccine. The filmmaker hopes to allay the fears of the black community.

