Ethan Hawke to Receive Calls from the Dead in 'The Black Phone'

WENN Movie

The 'Boyhood' actor has been tapped to play a lead role in the upcoming movie, which marks his second collaboration with 'Doctor Strange' helmer Scott Derrickson.

Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ethan Hawke has reportedly been cast in "The Black Phone".

According to Deadline, the actor is set to reunite with director Scott Derrickson - with whom he worked on 2012 horror "Sinister" - on the upcoming Blumhouse flick, based on a short story by Joe Hill.

Hawke will join Anthony Davies - thus far, the only other announced cast member - in the movie.

Filming is set to get underway in North Carolina in February (21). A synopsis for the film teases, "John Finney is locked in a basement that's stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead..."

This project will mark Hawke's ninth collaboration with producer Jason Blum, as they have also worked on the likes of "The Purge" and "The Good Lord Bird" in the past.

Ethan Hawke has also been tapped for Marvel series "Moon Knight". He joins Oscar Isaac who will play Marc Spector - an elite soldier and mercenary who fights crime after he becomes a vessel for Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The project is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner set to reprise his role and Hailee Steinfeld added in the supporting role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany attached to play the main heroine.