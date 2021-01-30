Pierce Brosnan Puts His James Bond-Inspired Paintings on Sale

Instagram Celebrity

The former 007 actor has teamed up with a Los Angeles art gallery to sell signed limited-edition silkscreens of the painting he created in 1995 during the break from filming 'GoldenEye'.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan is selling prints of his Earplugs paintings. The 67-year-old actor has teamed up with Los Angeles art gallery Seasons to sell 100 signed limited-edition silkscreens of Earplugs, the series of paintings he created in 1995 which were inspired by the ear plugs he wore whilst shooting action sequences for his first outing as James Bond in "GoldenEye".

Pierce worked on the pieces on the set of the movie 26 years ago at Leavesdon Studios because his dressing room was "the perfect art studio."

He told Marc Malkin's Just for Variety column in Variety magazine, "My dressing room had once been part of the executive suites. With large north facing windows, the room filled with winters light, it was the perfect art studio."

Prices for the exclusive art pieces range from $3,500 (£2,500) to $5,000 (£3,600), with a portion of the proceeds going toward A Sense of Home, which is a charity that helps youths aging out of the foster system set up their first homes with donated furniture and other household goods.

And after selling his Earplugs artworks, Pierce will move on to releasing a limited-edition series of his portrait of Bob Dylan which sold at auction to benefit amfAR.

He added, "I would also like to release a portrait I painted of Anthony Bourdain and a portrait of Picasso - all artists who have inspired me."

Pierce first posted about his Earplugs paintings in December, when he took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of himself working on the art.

At the time, he wrote, "Circa 1995 Leavesdon Studios, painting 'Ear Plugs' while taking a break from filming my first James Bond movie 'Golden Eye.' When shooting the action sequences - with explosions and gun fire, I would be given a small packet of ear plugs. On the back was an illustration showing how to insert the yellow plug into your ear. In homage to the great Roy Lichtenstein, I painted a 48x48 inch canvas of the illustration in my dressing room. (sic)"