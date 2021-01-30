Rachel Brosnahan 'So Angry' at Negativity and Unkindness in the World Today

Cosmopolitan U.K. Magazine/Mei Tao Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rachel Brosnahan gets angry at the amount of "negativity" in the world right now.

The 30-year-old actress has revealed the one thing that makes her "so angry" is the amount of "unkindness" in the world today, as she believes it has "become acceptable" to be "mean-spirited" toward others.

Speaking to the March (21) issue of Cosmopolitan UK magazine, she said, "There's so much unkindness in the world right now and I feel like it has become acceptable - and sometimes even trendy - to be mean-spirited, and that makes me angry and upset. I just think there is so much negativity. We're confronting mammoth issues and there is so much to contend with that unkindness and blatant disregard for other people makes me so angry."

And living her life in the public eye means Rachel has been subjected to her fair share of negativity, which she says has knocked her confidence in the past.

However, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star is thankful to have the support of her friends and her spouse, Jason Ralph, to remind her she is "beautiful."

She added, "It doesn't feel great when I get dressed up for a public event and people talk about how much they hate my outfit or my hair and tag me on Instagram. It can do some knocking to the old confidence, but I feel fortunate that I've always been surrounded by people - from my friends to my partner - who are vocal about the fact that I am most beautiful when I look like myself."

"So the noise from outside is more easily blocked out. But it's still there. Whether you are seen on a public platform or you're being seen at your workplace, it's something women constantly have to contend with. The noise doesn't ever go away."

Rachel has also faced negativity in the workplace, as she said she has often battled to be "taken as seriously" as her "male counterparts."

She explained, "I definitely have felt that I haven't been taken as seriously as my male counterparts. They can call out an elephant in the room or an issue in the workplace and they're not labelled 'difficult' or 'bossy' in the same way that so many women I know have been. I've met women who I had heard through the grapevine were 'difficult' but then recognised in real time that the reason they were labelled that was because they weren't afraid to say what they meant."

