 
 

Anna Friel Reveals Her Supernatural Experience as Kid

Anna Friel Reveals Her Supernatural Experience as Kid
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Pushing Daisies' actress believes she encountered a ghost when she saw her 'little brass bear' move itself on the table when she was seven years old.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anna Friel believes in ghosts after having a "supernatural experience" as a child.

The 44-year-old actress has claimed she encountered the spiritual world when she was just seven years old, when she watched her "little brass bear" move across a table without anyone touching it.

She explained, "I remember me and my dad were watching television when I was seven and I had a little brass bear."

"We watched it move from one side of the table to the other. I asked, 'How's that possible, daddy?' "

"He said, 'I have an answer for most things but not for that.' So that's a supernatural experience, I guess."

  See also...

Anna is set to star in the upcoming horror series, "The Box", and has said preparing for the role - in which she will play Kansas City police detective Sharon Pici, who discovers she is locked in a room from which she cannot escape - has solidified her belief in the supernatural.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said, "Well, my next job is all about it, so right now, yes I do believe in the supernatural."

"My grandad would always say that death is what was there before you were born. I used to find that bleak because I think you want hope. The body is a shell, but I do believe our soul goes somewhere."

Meanwhile, Anna was previously reported to have a connection with the supernatural back in 2009, when sources said she felt "observed" by a ghost during her stint in the "Breakfast at Tiffany" 's West End show.

A source said at the time, "Anna has told pals in the production team she feels she is being observed and followed to the wings by people that she cannot see."

"She has even joked it could be Breakfast At Tiffany's writer Truman Capote. But she is not scared as the atmosphere is warm and not at all unnerving. In fact, she said it was quite nice to have the support."

You can share this post!

Matthew Perry Landed a Date With Julia Roberts After Impressing Her With Quantum Physics Paper

Pierce Brosnan Puts His James Bond-Inspired Paintings on Sale
Related Posts
Anna Friel Says Lockdown Ended Her Longtime Relationship With Boyfriend

Anna Friel Says Lockdown Ended Her Longtime Relationship With Boyfriend

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover