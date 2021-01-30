Anna Friel Reveals Her Supernatural Experience as Kid

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Pushing Daisies' actress believes she encountered a ghost when she saw her 'little brass bear' move itself on the table when she was seven years old.

AceShowbiz - Anna Friel believes in ghosts after having a "supernatural experience" as a child.

The 44-year-old actress has claimed she encountered the spiritual world when she was just seven years old, when she watched her "little brass bear" move across a table without anyone touching it.

She explained, "I remember me and my dad were watching television when I was seven and I had a little brass bear."

"We watched it move from one side of the table to the other. I asked, 'How's that possible, daddy?' "

"He said, 'I have an answer for most things but not for that.' So that's a supernatural experience, I guess."

Anna is set to star in the upcoming horror series, "The Box", and has said preparing for the role - in which she will play Kansas City police detective Sharon Pici, who discovers she is locked in a room from which she cannot escape - has solidified her belief in the supernatural.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said, "Well, my next job is all about it, so right now, yes I do believe in the supernatural."

"My grandad would always say that death is what was there before you were born. I used to find that bleak because I think you want hope. The body is a shell, but I do believe our soul goes somewhere."

Meanwhile, Anna was previously reported to have a connection with the supernatural back in 2009, when sources said she felt "observed" by a ghost during her stint in the "Breakfast at Tiffany" 's West End show.

A source said at the time, "Anna has told pals in the production team she feels she is being observed and followed to the wings by people that she cannot see."

"She has even joked it could be Breakfast At Tiffany's writer Truman Capote. But she is not scared as the atmosphere is warm and not at all unnerving. In fact, she said it was quite nice to have the support."