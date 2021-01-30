 
 

Robin Thicke's Fiancee Defends 2014 Abortion: 'It Just Wasn't the Right Time for Me'

April Love Geary insists she has no regret about aborting her baby in 2014, claiming that she 'wouldn't be able to provide a good life' for a child back then.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary has credited therapy for helping her "heal" following her 2014 abortion.

The model - who shares Mia, two, Lola, 22 months, and six-week-old Luca with the "Blurred Lines" singer - opened up about having the procedure in a post on her Instagram Stories this week.

Responding to a follower's question, she said, "So my abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about. Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do so that's what's always kept me feeling okay about the decision."

April noted she went to the clinic by herself and she immediately went "to the airport."

"Afterward, (the guy) came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport. So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?" she sighed.

She revealed therapy has helped her work through the experience and she also explained she wasn't in the right place to "provide a good life" to a child at the time.

"I knew I wouldn't be able to provide a good life for this child. It just wasn't the right time for me. I don't regret it," she insisted.

She previously opened up about her own abortion story in 2019 after some critical social media messages.

Alongside a photo of her stomach, she wrote, "I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019."

"I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment."

