Viola Davis Adds Tribute to TV Mom Cicely Tyson: 'I'm Devastated'
The 'How to Get Away with Murder' actress becomes the latest star to pay tribute to the late Oscar winner, penning a heartfelt message in the wake of the latter's passing.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Viola Davis has added her tribute to TV mum Cicely Tyson, following her death on Thursday (28Jan21).

The multi-Emmy winner portrayed the mother of Davis' character, Annalise Harkness, in hit U.S. drama series "How to Get Away with Murder" while also acting alongside her fellow Oscar winner in 2011 movie "The Help".

"I'm devastated. My heart is just broken," Viola wrote on her Instagram account shortly after the news of Tyson's death broke. "I loved you so much!! You were everything to me!"

"You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself."

Viola added, "I'm not ready for you to be my angel yet. But... I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well."

Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya, Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, and Questlove were also among the stars paying tribute to Tyson on Thursday evening.

"This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power," Zendaya wrote.

Meanwhile, Oprah shared a throwback picture from 2005 Legends Ball. "The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow. What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it!" she gushed.

She also praised the actress' look, "I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards."

