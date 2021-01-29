 
 

Shawn Mendes Loves Mariah Carey's Best Response to His Post About Her

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker hilariously recreates the Canadian crooner's post in which he is 'grateful' for listening to her 'old songs.'

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes could not help but gush over Mariah Carey's response to his post about her. Upon learning that the "Without You" songstress recreated his picture wherein he expressed his gratitude to be able to listen to her "old songs," the "Treat You Better" hitmaker sent her back some love.

On Wednesday, January 27, the 22-year-old crooner posted on Instagram a shirtless picture of himself with his arms spreading wide open. He captioned it, "Grateful [heart emoji] The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Shawn's post did not go unnoticed by Mariah. One day afterwards, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer shared on both Instagram and Twitter a picture of her imitating the Canadian star's pose. Copying his caption with a bit of adjustment, she penned, "Grateful [heart emoji] The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Mariah's hilarious retort on Twitter has caught Shawn's attention. Retweeting her tweet, the singer boyfriend of Camila Cabello sent out a crying-laughing and two red heart emojis. In return, the 50-year-old pop star sent him back two kissing emojis.

Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes' Tweets

Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes had a friendly exchange.

The friendly exchange between the two music stars was met with positive comments from many. One exclaimed, "Period! Collab!!!" Another raved, "OMG THIS FRIENDSHIP IS WHAT I NEEDED, PLEASE GIVE US MORE." A third additionally penned, "I FEEL A DUET COMIN ON."

Hours after she put out her comical post, Mariah thanked her fans for the success of her past album, "The Emancipation of Mimi". She wrote on Instagram, "Memory lane of 'The Emancipation of Mimi' is chock full of nostalgia for me in the best way ..Thank you for sharing this time with me and for revisiting all these creative extensions of this body of work."

"Particularly loving the Desert Storm remix of Don't Forget About Us and the Say Somethin' 'worth your while' by David Morales," she added. "And definitely check out the two bonus tracks (that should have been on the album ) 'Sprung' and 'Secret Love'!!"

