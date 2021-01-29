 
 

Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Revived After Anti-Semitism Controversy

The 'Masked Singer' host landed in hot water last year over his remarks about white people in an episode of his 'Cannon's Class' podcast in which he accused white people of being 'evil.'

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's daytime talk show titled "Nick Cannon" is back on track following anti-semitic accusations leveled against the TV host. The show, which Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury postponed amid his scandal, is now revived, Nick announced in a statement.

"It's been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I'm able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me," Nick said in the statement on Thursday, January 28. "With this show, we'll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started."

The former husband of Mariah Carey added, "I couldn't ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor." The show was originally set to debut in fall 2020.

Nick landed in hot water last year over his remarks about white people in a June 30 episode of his "Cannon's Class" podcast. He enraged people after accusing white people of being "evil," "rapists" and "true savages" in addition to spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, claiming black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

He then issued an apology to the Jewish community, writing, "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin." Recently, "The Masked Singer" host sparked concern about his mental health after he said that he was suicidal in his tribute to Ryan Bowers.

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed," he went on saying. "While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."

