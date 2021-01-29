 
 

Grimes Offers A Look at 'Viking'-Inspired Haircut She Gave Her Baby Boy

Grimes Offers A Look at 'Viking'-Inspired Haircut She Gave Her Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

In a series of photos she shared via Instagram Stories, the 'My Name Is Dark' singer reveals her getting hands-on in styling 8-month-old X AE A-XII's hair into some sort of mohawk.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Grimes has given her baby a little hair makeover. The "My Name Is Dark" singer, who welcomed X AE A-XII with boyfriend Elon Musk more than eight months prior, took to social media to show off her first child's "Viking"-inspired haircut that she did herself at home.

The 32-year-old mom turned to Instagram Story on Thursday, January 28 to share a picture of her son rocking a new hairstyle as he played with toys in the bathtub. "not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now," she wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added another snap that displayed her trimming her baby's hair while he was busy with his toys. In her third post, she spilled on the inspiration behind her tot's new look. "Haircut inspired by [The Last Kingdom] on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she wrote alongside a shot of his baby sporting some sort of mohawk.

Grimes' IG Story

Grimes showed off her child's 'Viking'-inspired haircut that she did herself at home.

  See also...

Grimes and Elon welcomed Baby X back on May 4, 2020. The couple initially named him X Æ A-12, but changed it to X Æ A-XII on his birth certificate. Two days after giving birth, the Canadian musician explained the meaning of the baby's unique name on social media.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter on May 6. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent... A=Archangel, my favorite song."

In July the same year, Grimes' baby daddy Elon opened up about how they are parenting their child. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," the Tesla CEO said in an interview with The New York Times.

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," the tech mogul added. "I think just doing what I've done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I'll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors."

You can share this post!

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Dancehall Artist Mavado's 18-Year-Old Son Found Guilty of Murder
Related Posts
Grimes Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says She 'Weirdly' Enjoys It

Grimes Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says She 'Weirdly' Enjoys It

Grimes Slams Baby Daddy Elon Musk After He Tweets 'Pronouns Suck'

Grimes Slams Baby Daddy Elon Musk After He Tweets 'Pronouns Suck'

Grimes and Elon Musk Change Son's Unusual Name Due to Birth Certificate Complications

Grimes and Elon Musk Change Son's Unusual Name Due to Birth Certificate Complications

Grimes Puts $10 Million Price to Piece of Her Soul She Sells at First Fine Art Show

Grimes Puts $10 Million Price to Piece of Her Soul She Sells at First Fine Art Show

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video