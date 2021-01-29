Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie Land Lead Roles in 'The Sandman' TV Series

WENN TV

The long-gestating comic book adaptation has found the lead stars after previously recruiting the likes of Charles Dance and Boyd Holbrook in the supporting roles.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - British actors Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie are helping to take popular DC Comics book "The Sandman" to TV for a new series.

Sturridge will tackle the lead role of Morpheus, also known as Dream, with Christie playing Lucifer.

The project will reunite Christie with fellow "Game of Thrones" castmember Charles Dance, who has been tapped as blackmailer and magician Roderick Burgess, while "Logan" 's Boyd Holbrook will play The Corinthian.

Vivienne Acheampong, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar are also part of the line-up for the Netflix series, which follows the adventures of Morpheus, who rules over the world of dreams.

"The Sandman" creator Neil Gaiman co-wrote the show with filmmaker and "The Dark Knight" trilogy screenwriter David S. Goyer and "Wonder Woman" 's Allan Heinberg. The trio will also serve as executive producers, with Heinberg taking on the additional role of showrunner.

In a statement, Gaiman shared, "For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality."

"I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators - Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show - for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

"The Sandman" series was originally given the greenlight by Netflix officials in 2019, three years after "The Dark Knight Rises" star Joseph Gordon-Levitt exited a planned film adaptation, which he co-wrote with Goyer, due to creative differences.

The TV news emerges as bosses at the Amazon-owned Audible platform have ordered two more series of "The Sandman" audio dramas following the success of the first instalments last summer (20).

Gaiman narrated the series, with a voice cast including James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, and Kat Dennings.

It's unclear if any of the stars will be returning for "The Sandman: Act II" and "The Sandman: Act III", which Gaiman will again narrate and co-executive produce, reports Variety.