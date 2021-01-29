'The Craft: Legacy' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Among Nominees at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Columbia Pictures/Netflix Movie

The 'Craft' reboot and the drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman lead the nominations at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards as the two movies are up for the top prize.

AceShowbiz - "The Craft: Legacy", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Ammonite", and "The Half of It" will compete for the best film prizes at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

They'll face off with "Happiest Season", "The Old Guard", "The Prom", "And Then We Danced", "The Boys in the Band", "I Carry You With Me", "Kajillionaire", "The Life Ahead", "Lingua Franca", "Monsoon", and "The True Adventures of Wolfboy", while "Dead to Me", "Everything's Gonna Be Okay", "Schitt's Creek", and "Sex Education" are up for the Outstanding Comedy Series honour, and "Killing Eve", "Ratched", "Star Trek: Discovery", and "Supergirl" are among the shows fighting for the Best Drama Series gong.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April (21)

The GLAAD Media Awards salute the fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

This year's prizegiving will include two new awards - Outstanding Children's Programming and Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.

The list of some nominees is:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release:







Outstanding Film - Limited Release:







Outstanding Documentary:

" Circus of Books " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Disclosure " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Equal " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) " For They Know Not What They Do " (First Run Features)

" (First Run Features) " Howard " (Disney+)

" (Disney+) " Mucho Mucho Amor " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street " (Virgil Films/Shudder)

" (Virgil Films/Shudder) " Visible: Out on Television " (Apple TV+)

" (Apple TV+) " We Are the Radical Monarchs " (PBS POV)

" (PBS POV) "Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO)







Outstanding Comedy Series:







Outstanding Drama Series:







Outstanding TV Movie:

" Alice Junior " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Bad Education " (HBO)

" (HBO) " The Christmas House " (Hallmark Channel)

" (Hallmark Channel) " The Christmas Setup " (Lifetime)

" (Lifetime) " Dashing in December " (Paramount Network)

" (Paramount Network) " La Leyenda Negra " (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

" (HBO Latino/HBO Max) " The Thing About Harry " (Freeform)

" (Freeform) " Uncle Frank " (Amazon Studios)

" (Amazon Studios) " Unpregnant " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) "Your Name Engraved Herein" (Netflix)







Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:







Outstanding Reality Program:







Outstanding Children's Programming:

" Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks! - DuckTales " (Disney XD)

" (Disney XD) " Dogbot - Clifford the Big Red Dog " (PBS)

" (PBS) " Nancy Plays Dress Up - Fancy Nancy " (Disney Junior)

" (Disney Junior) " The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) "Summer Camp Island" (HBO Max)







Outstanding Kids & Family Programming:

" Craig of the Creek " (Cartoon Network)

" (Cartoon Network) " Diary of a Future President " (Disney+)

" (Disney+) " First Day " (Hulu)

" (Hulu) " Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts " (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

" (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix) " The Loud House " (Nickelodeon)

" (Nickelodeon) " Mary Anne Saves the Day - The Baby-Sitters Club " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Obsidian - Adventure Time: Distant Lands " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) " The Owl House " (Disney Channel)

" (Disney Channel) " She-Ra & The Princesses of Power " (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

" (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix) "Steven Universe" (Cartoon Network)







Outstanding Music Artist:







Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist:

Arca , " KiCk i " (XL)

, " " (XL) Chika , " Industry Games " (Warner Records)

, " " (Warner Records) FLETCHER , " The (S)ex Tapes " (Capitol)

, " " (Capitol) Keiynan Lonsdale , " Rainbow Boy " (Keiynan Lonsdale)

, " " (Keiynan Lonsdale) Kidd Kenn , " Child's Play " (Island Records)

, " " (Island Records) Orville Peck , " Show Pony " (Columbia/Sub Pop)

, " " (Columbia/Sub Pop) Phoebe Bridgers , "Punisher" (Dead Oceans)

, "Punisher" (Dead Oceans) Rina Sawayama , " Sawayama " (Dirty Hit/Avex Trax)

, " " (Dirty Hit/Avex Trax) Trixie Mattel , " Barbara " (Producer Entertainment Group/ATO Records)

, " " (Producer Entertainment Group/ATO Records) Victoria Monet, "Jaguar" (Tribe Records)







Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: