Laverne Cox Has New Boyfriend

WENN Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress is enjoying her new romantic relationship with a mystery man, whom she claims has never dated a transgender woman before.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Laverne Cox is floating on cloud nine after finding love amid the coronavirus crisis.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star has confirmed she is enjoying a new romance with a mystery man she met last year (20).

Sharing the news on America's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", she said, "(Found love in 2020) almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again, it feels amazing."

"Love is an incredible thing. It's literally this chemical thing that's awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn't expect it."

Laverne confessed she thought her now-boyfriend would just be a hot hook up, but it soon developed into something more serious.

"I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with, and then it (falling in love) just kind of happened," she continued.

"We have been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly. So, the word 'love' sort of happened around November/December. So, yeah, it's been six months, I guess."

And the actress is particularly happy about her new relationship because he's been incredibly supportive of her journey as a transgender woman.

"This guy (that I am dating) has never dated a trans woman before," Laverne explained.

"But the issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed. A lot of people don't see trans women as women."

"So, the men that are attracted to women, people think they are gay. And if you are a straight man, you don't want people to think you're gay. A lot of times they don't want to disclose or want to let anyone know."

"I wish we were in a different place, but we are just not here yet. We need a guy who is probably famous and articulate to be able to talk about this."