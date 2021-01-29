Sacha Baron Cohen Is Special Honoree at Santa Barbara Film Festival

WENN Movie

The 'Borat' actor is set to receive Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, thanks to his onscreen performances in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

AceShowbiz - Sacha Baron Cohen is set to receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

The actor will be recognised for his portrayal of activist Abbie Hoffman in Netflix drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and his "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" sequel, in which he reprised his titular role as the fictitious Kazakhstani journalist, at the annual awards ceremony on 7 April (21).

SBIFF's executive director Roger Durling hailed the movie star for being "able to capture our interest, our imagination as well as the zeitgeist," adding that "his work in both films is timely, urgent and nuanced."

"It's an honour to be recognised and to stand in the company of such incredible past recipients," Sacha said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to Roger, SBIFF and everyone who believes that cinema, whether drama or satire, can shine a light on injustice and bigotry and even provide a laugh or two along the way."

Previous recipients of the coveted title include the likes of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, and Dame Helen Mirren.

Last year, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson were honoured with the accolade for "Marriage Story".

Despite the success of the second "Borat" movie, Sacha Baron Cohen has no plan to make a third one. "I brought Borat out because of (Donald) Trump," the actor said. "There was a purpose to this movie, and I don't really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard."