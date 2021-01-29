 
 

Jerry Stiller Includes Former Employees in His Will

Jerry Stiller Includes Former Employees in His Will
Twitter
Celebrity

In his newly-revealed will, the late 'Seinfeld' actor divides his multi-million estate between family members, former employees, and several charities in New York.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jerry Stiller divided up his $5 million (£3.6 million) estate between his relatives, former employees, and several New York organisations.

The New York Post's gossip column Page Six has obtained a copy of Stiller's will, which was dated March 2010 and filed in Manhattan Surrogate's court in September (20) following his death last May.

According to the document, the late actor left his money to his children Ben and Amy Stiller, grandchildren, and his sister and niece and nephew, as well as leaving $150,000 (£110,000) to his longtime personal assistant "in recognition of her exceptional services toward enhancing the professional careers of myself and my wife for many years."

  See also...

Due to the dating of the will, Stiller's assistant had already died while his wife Anne Meara - to whom he left the majority of his estate - passed away in 2015.

Among the other beneficiaries of Stiller's will were Syracuse University, to whom he left $25,000 (£18,000) to subsidise productions in the theatre department, and charity The Actors Fund of America, who he gave $10,000 (£7,300) to fund nursing and retirement homes in New Jersey.

Son Ben Stiller told Jimmy Fallon in 2020 that he hoped he would be able to host a memorial service for his late dad once the pandemic was over. "There's a lot of people who have reached out, which has been really nice. I mean, just to feel how much he touched people, how much enjoyment he gave people, because I know that he would have felt good about all this," Ben said.

You can share this post!

Taylor Momsen Recalls Giving Chris Cornell 'Big Hug' the Night He Died

Ricki Lake Finds New Love During Covid-19 Walk
Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office