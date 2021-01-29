 
 

Taylor Momsen Recalls Giving Chris Cornell 'Big Hug' the Night He Died

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman was left shocked when she heard the Soundgarden rocker took his own life because they hung out and she gave him a 'big hug' the previous night.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Momsen gave Chris Cornell a "big hug" on the final night of their tour together - the night he died.

The Pretty Reckless star recalled her final conversation with the late Soundgarden star during an interview on Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS, as she remembered how she wanted to bid him farewell after her band's tour with his group came to an end in May 2017.

"(Chris) tended to leave right after the show, so I was kind of waiting by the back door knowing that it was the last night of tour, and I wanted to thank him for everything and say whatever I was gonna say," she said.

"And I did, I caught him as he was walking out. We had a nice little discussion, I gave him a big hug, a 'Let's do it again sometime' and then we continued on with the night, hanging in the back parking lot with Soundgarden's Matt (Cameron) and Kim (Thayil) and Ben (Shepherd) and the rest of our band."

"It was just this big kind of celebration, that we couldn't believe that we were there. In one way sad that the tour was over, but elated that we were a part of it."

So when Taylor was informed the next day that Cornell had died the previous evening, with his death later ruled a suicide by hanging, she struggled to come to terms with the tragic news.

"I was in disbelief, I guess is the right word. I was convinced that everyone was lying to me and that it was just some awful joke," she sighed.

