Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

The former Vice President and his wife Karen Pence are said to be 'couch-surfing' at the residences of various Republicans since moving back to his home state of Indiana.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mike Pence is apparently not only losing his main job, but also a residence when he left the office. The former vice president and his wife Karen Pence have no permanent house to live in after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago, according to reports.

Mr. Pence announced in his farewell address that he was moving back to his home state of Indiana when he left his official residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. However, he never offered details of the specific place where he would live with his wife.

In fact, official records show Mr. Pence hasn't owned a home in Indiana for at least the past eight years. According to Business Insider which first reported the news, political allies reveal the former second couple is now "couch-surfing" at the residences of various Republican politicians in the state.

The Pences are currently believed to be staying in a cabin that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb uses a retreat, while two other Indiana Republicans say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady spent time at a home belonging to Mr. Pence's brother in Columbus.

Some people are speculating that the Pences' choice to move around frequently is not merely due to their housing situation, but due to fear of safety. They allegedly try to avoid death threats or assassination attempts from supporters of his former boss and ex-president Donald Trump. It's quite understandable as the pro-Trump supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol," the Business Insider notes in its report.