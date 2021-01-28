 
 

Joey Fatone Recalls Being 'Friend Zoned' by Pink: 'I Guess I Wasn't Her Type'

The NSYNC member opens up about courting the 'So What' hitmaker when they were younger during their pop heyday as he was smitten by the 'Get the Party Started' singer.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Joey Fatone was once put in the "friend zone" by Pink after asking her out.

The former 'NSYNC member admits he was enamoured with the singer during their pop heyday, but the "So What" hitmaker apparently didn't feel the same.

During an appearance on "People's Defend Yourself" series, he spilled, "I actually asked her out a few times and we went out. We were cool as heck. But I guess I wasn't her type, so that was it. We were still friends. That was it!"

"I'm cool with being in the friend zone with Pink; there's nothing wrong with that. I'm OK with rejection. I mean heck, I've been in 'NSYNC a lot, so I can take rejection."

"That's definitely cool and I don't have a problem with that," he added.

Joey went on to marry his high school sweetheart Kelly Baldwin in 2004 and the couple has two daughters, Briahna Joely, 19, and Kloey Alexandra, 11.

Meanwhile, Pink also found love with motocross racer Carey Hart, the father of her two children, daughter Willow, nine, and four-year-old son Jameson. They have been married since 2006.

Back in 2017, Pink told James Corden, "Joey Fatone used to come in my dressing room every day and visit with us, and he was such a sweet heart."

She added, "My dad actually thought Joey was very charming. [Joey] took me to Friendly's. As a friendly date, not like, a date-date. I just wanted ice cream. We were in the friend zone."

