Chester Bennington's Widow Files for Divorce From New Husband

Talinda Bennington has filed legal document to end her marriage to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman, only a year after they tied the knot.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The widow of tragic rocker Chester Bennington has called it quits with her new husband after just one year of marriage.

Talinda Bennington tied the knot with Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman on 4 January, 2020, but on Wednesday (27Jan21), she filed for divorce, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

She has since taken to Instagram to share the news with fans, insisting the exes will be moving on "as friends."

"Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for the best," she explained.

"We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children's lives."

She continued, "Love and Loss is part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye."

"Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time."

The former couple didn't have any children together, but Talinda is mum to son Tyler and twin daughters Lily and Lila from her marriage to the late Linkin Park star, who took his own life in July, 2017.

Talinda previously defended her decision to marry again and cleared up reports about her wedding date with Fredman, after initial reports indicated they had become husband and wife on 1 January, 2020 - sharing the same anniversary as she had with Chester.

Setting the record "straight" shortly after her wedding news hit headlines, she posted online, "ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend... The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways."

"My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE (sic)," she continued. "Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else."