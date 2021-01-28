 
 

Chester Bennington's Widow Files for Divorce From New Husband

Chester Bennington's Widow Files for Divorce From New Husband
Instagram
Celebrity

Talinda Bennington has filed legal document to end her marriage to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman, only a year after they tied the knot.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The widow of tragic rocker Chester Bennington has called it quits with her new husband after just one year of marriage.

Talinda Bennington tied the knot with Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman on 4 January, 2020, but on Wednesday (27Jan21), she filed for divorce, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

She has since taken to Instagram to share the news with fans, insisting the exes will be moving on "as friends."

"Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for the best," she explained.

"We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children's lives."

  See also...

She continued, "Love and Loss is part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye."

"Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time."

The former couple didn't have any children together, but Talinda is mum to son Tyler and twin daughters Lily and Lila from her marriage to the late Linkin Park star, who took his own life in July, 2017.

Talinda previously defended her decision to marry again and cleared up reports about her wedding date with Fredman, after initial reports indicated they had become husband and wife on 1 January, 2020 - sharing the same anniversary as she had with Chester.

Setting the record "straight" shortly after her wedding news hit headlines, she posted online, "ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend... The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways."

"My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE (sic)," she continued. "Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else."

You can share this post!

Actress Cloris Leachman Dies at 94
Related Posts
Chester Bennington's Widow Brings 320 Festival to Los Angeles for Change in Mental Health Culture

Chester Bennington's Widow Brings 320 Festival to Los Angeles for Change in Mental Health Culture

Chester Bennington's Widow Slams Tabloids for 'Criminal' Claim She Remarried on Their Anniversary

Chester Bennington's Widow Slams Tabloids for 'Criminal' Claim She Remarried on Their Anniversary

Chester Bennington's Widow Remarries on Her Wedding Anniversary With Late Rocker

Chester Bennington's Widow Remarries on Her Wedding Anniversary With Late Rocker

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife to Get Half of Linkin Park Royalties

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife to Get Half of Linkin Park Royalties

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two