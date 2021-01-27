John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Instagram Movie

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor is set to join Robert De Niro in the upcoming Formula One movie which will be directed by 'The First Purge' helmer.

AceShowbiz - John Boyega and Robert De Niro are to star in "The Formula".

The pair have boarded the cast of the new Netflix movie, which is being directed by Gerard McMurray.

The plot centres on a Formula One racing prodigy (played by Boyega) who is forced to become a getaway driver in order to save the only family he has left. McMurray is writing, directing and producing the film for his newly formed production company Buppie Productions.

De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh are producing alongside Sam Shaw and Ephraim Walker, with Jason Michael Berman serving as an executive producer.

Production on the project is not expected to begin until Boyega and De Niro have finished with their latest projects. John is set to star in the sci-fi comedy "They Cloned Tyrone" while De Niro has been cast in David O. Russell's new untitled movie, in which he will star with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, John Boyega is currently riding high on the critical success of his latest project "Red, White and Blue" which is a part of the anthology series "Small Axe" by Steve McQueen.

The anthology series won Best Picture and Best Cinematography at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. It additionally helped cinematographer Shabier Kirchner earn a trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. It also got multiple nominations at Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and a nod at Boston Society of Film Critics Awards as well as Independent Spirit Awards each.