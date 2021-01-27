 
 

Director Luc Besson Still Under Judicial Review After Private Hearing for His Rape Case

Director Luc Besson Still Under Judicial Review After Private Hearing for His Rape Case
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' filmmaker has been assigned the status of an 'assisted witness' in rape allegation made against him by actress Sand Van Roy.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Luc Besson is still under judicial review in France as an "assisted witness" as his rape case with Belgian actress Sand Van Roy continues.

Examining magistrate Marie-Claire Noiriel assigned the new status following a private hearing with Besson on Monday (25Jan21), which was part of an ongoing judicial review sparked by a civil complaint filed by Van Roy, who appeared in the director's movies "Taxi 5" and "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", in March, 2019.

The assisted witness status doesn't mean Besson has been cleared of charges and that the case has been dismissed by the judge - it suggests evidence isn't conclusive enough for an indictment at this time. A new investigation could still be launched by the judge if new information emerges.

  See also...

"We think this judicial review is now nearing a conclusion because the investigation has been very thorough - every stone has already been turned and (every) detail unearthed," Besson's lawyer Thierry Marembert told Variety.

The prosecutor previously dismissed rape allegations against Besson in February, 2019, citing a lack of evidence, after a nine-month investigation sparked by Van Roy's accusations in May, 2018. Her lawyer, Francis Szpiner, filed a civil complaint a month later. A new judge reopened the case and has been scrutinising the evidence ever since, while police officials have been interviewing additional people, including Besson's former wife, Maiwenn, and his former partner, Anne Parillaud.

Van Roy's attorney is now expected to request a hearing between her client and Besson.

You can share this post!

Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Moved by Heartfelt Letter From Late Daughter Gianna's Friend
Related Posts
Luc Besson Faces Suspended Prison Sentence for Illegally Firing Former Assistant

Luc Besson Faces Suspended Prison Sentence for Illegally Firing Former Assistant

Luc Besson Has Rape Allegations Against Him Thrown Over

Luc Besson Has Rape Allegations Against Him Thrown Over

Luc Besson Finds Himself Slapped With Five New Sexual Harassment Allegations

Luc Besson Finds Himself Slapped With Five New Sexual Harassment Allegations

Luc Besson's Film School Will Temporarily Close Following Funding Issues

Luc Besson's Film School Will Temporarily Close Following Funding Issues

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump