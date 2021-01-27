 
 

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

The 73-old-year comedian will not be able to take part in the upcoming season of the Larry David-fronted comedy show after undergoing multiple surgeries.

AceShowbiz - Richard Lewis is "crushed" the multiple surgeries he has undergone over the past year mean he won't be able to star in the 11th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm".

The 73-year-old comedian and actor has starred as a semi-autobiographical version of himself in the hilarious show, alongside creator Larry David, since its inception in 2000. However, Lewis broke the news to fans on Twitter on Monday (25Jan21) that he'll be absent from the upcoming eleventh series.

"What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy," he wrote. "Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching… @HBO."

Lewis added in a statement to Variety that he's more than a little annoyed that his health battles have cost him a role in the show for the next series, explaining, "For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I'm crushed that I won't be part of this season."

"For sure, I will be screaming with all the other Curb fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!"

The previous season starred Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson.

When the show was picked up for season 11 last year, Larry David joked, "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

