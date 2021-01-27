'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Focus Features/Fox Searchlight Pictures Movie

The drama about teen pregnancy receives the most nods with a total of seven while Oscar favorite 'Nomadland' follows behind with six along with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Nomadland", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", and "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" will be facing off for the Best Feature prize at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

"Minari" and "First Cow" will also compete for the top honour at the celebration of independent movies.

Teen pregnancy drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" leads all nominees with seven, including Best Director for Eliza Hittman and Best Female Lead for Sidney Flanigan while "Minari", about a Korean-American family settling into life on a farm in Arkansas, follows with six nods.

Awards season favourites "Nomadland" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" each grabbed five nominations.

Flanigan will face tough competition for the Best Female Lead award - others featured in the category are Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Nicole Beharie ("Miss Juneteenth"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), and Julia Garner ("The Assistant").

In contention for Best Male Lead are Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Rob Morgan ("Bull"), Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger"), and the late Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Meanwhile, this year's ceremony will also salute TV projects for the first time, with "Little America", "Never Have I Ever", "I May Destroy You", and "Unorthodox" among the shows recognised in various categories.

The winners of the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be unveiled during a ceremony in Santa Monica, California on 22 April (21) - the Thursday before the Oscars, breaking a longstanding tradition of taking place on the eve of the Academy Awards.

The full list of nominees, announced on Tuesday (26Jan21) by Olivia Wilde, Laverne Cox, and Barry Jenkins, is:

Best Feature:







Best Director:

Lee Isaac Chung - " Minari "

- " " Emerald Fennell - " Promising Young Woman "

- " " Eliza Hittman - " Never Rarely Sometimes Always "

- " " Kelly Reichardt - " First Cow "

- " " Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"







Best First Feature:

" I Carry You With Me "

" " The 40 Year Old Version "

" " The Sound of Metal "

" " Miss Juneteenth "

" "Nine Days"







Best Female Lead:







Best Male Lead:







Best Supporting Female:

Alexis Chikaeze - " Miss Juneteenth "

- " " Yeri Han - " Minari "

- " " Valerie Mahaffey - " French Exit "

- " " Talia Ryder - " Never Rarely Sometimes Always "

- " " Yuh-jung Youn - "Minari"







Best Supporting Male:







Best Screenplay:







Best First Screenplay:







Best Cinematography:

Jay Keitel - " She Dies Tomorrow "

- " " Shabier Kirchner - " Bull "

- " " Michael Latham - " The Assistant "

- " " Helene Louvart - " Never Rarely Sometimes Always "

- " " Joshua James Richards - "Nomadland"







Best Editing:

" I Carry You With Me "

" " The Invisible Man "

" " Residue "

" " Never Rarely Sometimes Always "

" "Nomadland"







Robert Altman Award: "One Night in Miami"

Best Documentary:

" Collective "

" " Crip Camp "

" " Dick Johnson Is Dead "

" " Time "

" "The Mole Agent"







Best International Film:

" Bacurau "

" " The Disciple "

" " Night of the Kings "

" " Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time "

" "Quo Vadis, Aida?"







Piaget Producers Award:

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim







Someone to Watch Award:

David Midell - " The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain "

- " " Ekwa Msangi - " Farewell Amor "

- " " Annie Silverstein - "Bull"







Truer Than Fiction Award:

Cecilia Aldarondo - " Landfall "

- " " Elegance Bratton - " Pier Kids "

- " " Elizabeth Lo - "Stray"







John Cassavetes Awards:

" The Killing of Two Lovers "

" " La Leyenda Negra "

" " Lingua Franca "

" " Residue "

" "Saint Frances"







Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series:

" Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children "

" " City So Real "

" " Immigration Nation "

" " Love Fraud "

" "We're Here"







Best Scripted Series:

" I May Destroy You "

" " Little America "

" " Small Axe "

" " A Teacher "

" "Unorthodox"







Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series:







Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series:

Conphidanc - " Little America "

- " " Adam Ali - " Little America "

- " " Nicco Annan - " P-Valley "

- " " Amit Rahav - " Unorthodox "

- " " Harold Torres - "Zero, Zero, Zero"

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: "I May Destroy You" (Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight)