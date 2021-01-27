 
 

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Focus Features/Fox Searchlight Pictures
The drama about teen pregnancy receives the most nods with a total of seven while Oscar favorite 'Nomadland' follows behind with six along with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

AceShowbiz - "Nomadland", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", and "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" will be facing off for the Best Feature prize at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

"Minari" and "First Cow" will also compete for the top honour at the celebration of independent movies.

Teen pregnancy drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" leads all nominees with seven, including Best Director for Eliza Hittman and Best Female Lead for Sidney Flanigan while "Minari", about a Korean-American family settling into life on a farm in Arkansas, follows with six nods.

Awards season favourites "Nomadland" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" each grabbed five nominations.

Flanigan will face tough competition for the Best Female Lead award - others featured in the category are Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Nicole Beharie ("Miss Juneteenth"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), and Julia Garner ("The Assistant").

In contention for Best Male Lead are Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Rob Morgan ("Bull"), Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger"), and the late Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Meanwhile, this year's ceremony will also salute TV projects for the first time, with "Little America", "Never Have I Ever", "I May Destroy You", and "Unorthodox" among the shows recognised in various categories.

The winners of the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be unveiled during a ceremony in Santa Monica, California on 22 April (21) - the Thursday before the Oscars, breaking a longstanding tradition of taking place on the eve of the Academy Awards.

The full list of nominees, announced on Tuesday (26Jan21) by Olivia Wilde, Laverne Cox, and Barry Jenkins, is:

Robert Altman Award: "One Night in Miami"

  • "Bacurau"
  • "The Disciple"
  • "Night of the Kings"
  • "Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time"
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?"



  • Kara Durrett
  • Lucas Joaquin
  • Gerry Kim



  • David Midell - "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"
  • Ekwa Msangi - "Farewell Amor"
  • Annie Silverstein - "Bull"



  • Cecilia Aldarondo - "Landfall"
  • Elegance Bratton - "Pier Kids"
  • Elizabeth Lo - "Stray"



  • "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children"
  • "City So Real"
  • "Immigration Nation"
  • "Love Fraud"
  • "We're Here"



  • "I May Destroy You"
  • "Little America"
  • "Small Axe"
  • "A Teacher"
  • "Unorthodox"



Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series:



  • Conphidanc - "Little America"
  • Adam Ali - "Little America"
  • Nicco Annan - "P-Valley"
  • Amit Rahav - "Unorthodox"
  • Harold Torres - "Zero, Zero, Zero"

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: "I May Destroy You" (Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight)

