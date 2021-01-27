Mary-Kate Olsen Finalizes Divorce With Olivier Sarkozy

WENN Celebrity

The former child actress-turned-fashion designer has reportedly settled her divorce with estranged husband, months following their separation after five years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have reportedly finalised their divorce.

According to Us Weekly, the actress and French banker's settlement was signed off by the New York Supreme Court on Monday (25Jan21), and they have been granted a divorce nine months after their split.

The exes - who tied the knot in 2015 - had agreed to a divorce settlement on 13 January.

Mary-Kate's lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, revealed at the time that "all issues" were "resolved" although details of their settlement were not made public.

Michael Mosberg, the lawyer for Olivier, also released a statement that said "a deal" was "done."

Mary-Kate and Olivier split in May 2020 after the "New York Minute" actress claimed Olivier wanted to kick her out of their New York home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

She quickly filed an emergency divorce petition, claiming, "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence... without my consent."

She explained, "This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19... I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

According to her, she could not look for another apartment "let alone retrieve my separate property belongings."