Justin Timberlake Tries Not to Be 'Weirdly Private' About His Kids

The 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' hitmaker makes sure his children have a normal childhood and 'can be kids for as long as possible' without living a 'weirdly private' life.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake doesn't want to be "weirdly private" about his kids.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker - who shares Silas and Phineas with wife Jessica Biel - tries not to hide his children out of the spotlight but is "conscious" about their privacy.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast about his children, he shared, "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible. And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do ..."

"For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it's not who we are. Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it I guess."

In recent years, the "Trolls" star, 39, has become a family man, and is now "picky" about the projects he takes on so that he can justify working away from his wife and sons.

"I always want to continue to be inspired," he added. "At this point in my life, I can be picky about the projects I'm going to work on. I choose wisely because I know it takes a lot of time to do the type of work that I want to do, whether it's making music or a film - or both in the case of Trolls World Tour. That time takes you away from your family, so it had better be something really, really inspiring."