 
 

Scott Disick 'Really Happy' for Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Her Alleged Travis Barker Romance

Scott Disick 'Really Happy' for Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Her Alleged Travis Barker Romance
While the Blink-182 drummer is said to be romancing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, he once revealed that he had a crush on one of the Poosh founder's sisters.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick remains supportive of Kourtney Kardashian despite their failed relationship. Upon learning that his former partner has been caught in dating rumors with Travis Barker, the "Flip It Like Disick" is reported to be "really happy" for the alleged new couple.

"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source told E! News. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

"[Kourtney] hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy," the source continued. "[They] are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents. There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on... As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and [she]'s in a good place, then [he] is happy for them."

Another insider noted that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's romance with Travis has gained approval from her family. "The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him," the insider spilled. "They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy."

Reports about Kourtney dating Travis were first brought up by PEOPLE. "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."

Also offering more details of the pair's possible romance was HollywoodLife.com. "[They] are in Palm Springs together. They're staying with [Kim Kardashian] and the rest of her family at least through the weekend... There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They've hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they're dating," a source told the outlet.

While the Blink-182 drummer is said to be romancing the Poosh founder, he once divulged that he had a crush on one of Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian. When speaking to Us Weekly in 2015, he revealed that he met Kim in Amsterdam when he was hooking up with Paris Hilton. Kim "was Paris' assistant" at that time.

"How could you not stare at Kim?" he told the publication. "Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!"

Despite having "a crush" on the SKIMS founder and became "flirtatious" at that time, Travis' relationship with her did not turn to be romantic. They remained friends and hung out from time to time in Calabasas.

