JoJo Siwa Reacts to Fan Canceling Her After Coming Out as Gay

The 'Boomerang' singer doesn't seem to be bothered when a mom comments on her Instagram post to say that she won't allow her daughter to watch the YouTube star's videos again following her sexuality reveal.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa's gay confession may have cost her a fan or two, but that doesn't seem to bother her. The YouTube personality has responded nonchalantly to a person who publicly canceled her after she came out as a lesbian.

The said fan-turned-hater took to the comment section of JoJo's latest Instagram post to express her changed opinion on the star, declaring that she won't allow her daughter to watch the 17-year-old's videos ever again. "My daughter will never watch you again," the mom wrote. Catching wind of the negative comment, JoJo simply responded with, "Okay!"

In the video itself which she captioned with "Happy girl! So so happy," JoJo addressed her coming out speculation. While she said that she's the happiest she's ever been to be part of the LGBTQ+ community, she said that she's not ready to label her sexuality.

"You know, I have thought about this [label question], and the reason why I'm not ready to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer," the dancer/singer said in the clip posted on Saturday, January 23. She explained, "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people. I, right now, am super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, I really do, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public."

The "Dance Moms" alum added, "Someone asked, 'How long have you been a part of the community? How long have you been whatever you are?' I don't know." She continued sharing, "I think my whole life, because my whole life I have really really been just - I like people. But I never had fallen in love before, but I always believed my person was going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."