 
 

Video: Pamela Anderson's Son Threatens to Beat Alleged Intruder With Golf Club

Video: Pamela Anderson's Son Threatens to Beat Alleged Intruder With Golf Club
Instagram
Celebrity

Brandon Lee Thomas, whom the former 'Baywatch' star shares with her ex Tommy Lee, shares a video of him confronting a man whom he claims breaks into his house.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Lee Thomas has thwarted an intruder with a golf club. The 24-year-old actor and model revealed on Instagram that a man broke into his house, but he managed to scare him away with the sports equipment.

Brandon posted on his account on Monday, January 25 a video of the encounter with the alleged intruder. In the clip, he was seen holding the seven-iron golf club while threatening the man whom he claimed broke into his home.

"If you ever come into my f**king house again, I will beat your f**king skull in," Brandon yelled at the stranger while they're already outside. The man claimed that he mistook Brandon's house for his acquaintance's. "Dude, I thought you were the lawyer that I know," the alleged intruder insisted.

Brandon, who is the eldest of Pamela's two children with her ex Tommy Lee, didn't seem to buy the man's explanation though, shouting, "Who the f**k? Do I look like a f**king lawyer? Get the f**k out of here!" The man eventually got into his van and left the compound.

  See also...

In the caption, Brandon shared more details of the encounter with the alleged intruder. "This guy full on BROKE INTO MY HOUSE and then sneaks up on me in my kitchen, starts screaming at me, and after tries to tell me that he thought I was a lawyer he knew.... so I had to show him my good ol 7 iron," he wrote, before adding in the comment section, "DO I LOOK LIKE A F**KING LAWYER?!?"

Some of his followers responded to the video with humor. "I like how you grab the golf club," one person commented on the post. Another jokingly speculated, "His lawyer was there a year ago though."

Some others, meanwhile, expressed their concern over the incident. "White vans. No windows. Newp!" one person wrote, suggesting that the man came with bad intention judging from his vehicle. Another shared, "damn, glad you're alive dude. gotta heighten up the security."

You can share this post!

Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Scott Disick 'Really Happy' for Ex Kourtney Kardashian on Her Alleged Travis Barker Romance
Related Posts
Brandon Thomas Lee on Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Makeout Session: It's Ridiculous and Fake

Brandon Thomas Lee on Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Makeout Session: It's Ridiculous and Fake

'The Hills: New Beginnings' Star Brandon Thomas Lee on OG Lauren Conrad: 'I Have No Idea' Who She Is

'The Hills: New Beginnings' Star Brandon Thomas Lee on OG Lauren Conrad: 'I Have No Idea' Who She Is

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times