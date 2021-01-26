Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Instagram Music

In a new interview, the new 1501 Entertainment artist also shares if she is planning to do a remix version of her hit song 'Buss It' and which rapper whom she wants to do the remix with.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Banks is one of the rising stars in hip-hop music industry as her track "Buss It" is such a hit. The raptress, who signed to Megan Thee Stallion's label 1501 Entertainment, has been deemed as Megan's rival. However, Erica reveals in a new interview that she's always open for a collaboration with the Hot Girl Summer.

"Y'all both signed to the same label. Y'all both Texas. Y'all both success. So would you collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion? The folks want to know...," asked one of the co-hosts in an interview with The Shade Room on Monday, January 25. To the question, Erica responded without hesitation, "I would collab with Megan Thee Stallion."

Elaborating her answer, Erica added, "At the end of the day, it's all business. You know what I'm saying? It's nothing personal. At the end of the day, we're all artist. At the end of the day, we all do music. So anything personal, which there is nothing, I wouldn't even look at outside the business. So yeah, I would."

In the interview, Erica was asked if she was planning to do a remix version of her hit song "Buss It". "We didn't even talking about a remix, but everybody keeps asking. So maybe, I don't know, we might end up doing it," Erica shared. As for whom she wanted to do it with, the raptress said, "I mean, I can't think none other than Nicki Minaj. Because who better than Nicki Minaj?"

Fans were loving the positive vibes that Erica was giving in the interview. "People giving her too much hate, it’s not like she did anything wrong," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. "Let's goo ! That would be nice ... Erica keep your positive energy," another said, while someone else added, "The gag is there was no beef. The FANS concocted this imaginary beef."

However, some others weren't here for it. Reminding others that Erica allegedly had done her fair share in sparking feud rumors between her and the "Savage" hitmaker, a person wrote, "Clearly people don't be knowing what they talking about. It's literally on the internet how Erica signed and been shading Meg throughout ever since."

"Was dissing her, but now you'd collab with her. NO THANK YOU," claimed another user. Mocking Erica, another comment read, "not the clone tryna take over the original."