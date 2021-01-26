Samuel L. Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccination

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The 72-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a photo of himself outside The Forum in Inglewood, California, where he was given his first dose of the vaccine.
The Hollywood star - who is seen sporting a face mask featuring animated Avengers characters - wrote on the platform, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine."
Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel movies - will receive a second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks.
The veteran actor previously pleaded with his fans to "stay the f**k at home" during the pandemic.
Jackson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in April (20), when he read a spoof children's bedtime story, written by Adam Mansbach, in the hope of helping to slow the spread of the disease.
"The 'rona is spreading/ This s**t is no joke/ It's no time to work or roam," he read at the time. "The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f**k at home."
Jackson is the latest celebrity to have received the Covid-19 vaccine, following Arnold Schwarzenegger, Judi Dench, and Joan Collins.
The likes of Martha Stewart, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Al Roker, Steve Martin, Loretta Lynn, Ian McKellen, Oliver Stone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pope Francis, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rupert Murdoch, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip have also received their first injection.