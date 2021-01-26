 
 

Samuel L. Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccination

Samuel L. Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
WENN
Celebrity

The Nick Fury of Marvel Cinematic Universe becomes the latest celebrity to get his first injection of the coronavirus vaccine amid the ongoing health crisis.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 72-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a photo of himself outside The Forum in Inglewood, California, where he was given his first dose of the vaccine.

The Hollywood star - who is seen sporting a face mask featuring animated Avengers characters - wrote on the platform, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine."

Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel movies - will receive a second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

  See also...

The veteran actor previously pleaded with his fans to "stay the f**k at home" during the pandemic.

Jackson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in April (20), when he read a spoof children's bedtime story, written by Adam Mansbach, in the hope of helping to slow the spread of the disease.

"The 'rona is spreading/ This s**t is no joke/ It's no time to work or roam," he read at the time. "The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f**k at home."

Jackson is the latest celebrity to have received the Covid-19 vaccine, following Arnold Schwarzenegger, Judi Dench, and Joan Collins.

The likes of Martha Stewart, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Al Roker, Steve Martin, Loretta Lynn, Ian McKellen, Oliver Stone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pope Francis, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rupert Murdoch, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip have also received their first injection.

You can share this post!

Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Related Posts
Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson Gives Swearing Lesson to Get People to Vote

Samuel L. Jackson Gives Swearing Lesson to Get People to Vote

Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams Launch Black Theatre United

Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams Launch Black Theatre United

Samuel L. Jackson Curses With Class While Urging People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus

Samuel L. Jackson Curses With Class While Urging People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth