Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

WENN Music

The former 'Girl Meets World' star sets the record straight on the rumors suggesting she takes aim at boyfriend Joshua Bassett's ex with her new song 'Skin'.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter has insisted her new song "Skin" wasn't meant as a "diss track" aimed at Olivia Rodrigo.

The former Disney star took to Instagram to respond to fans' speculation that the tune is a response to Olivia's "Driver's License", which she penned about Sabrina and her current boyfriend Joshua Bassett.

In the song, Olivia - who previously dated Joshua, with whom she stars in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - croons, "And you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt."

So when Sabrina dropped "Skin", fans were quick to comment on the lines they took as retaliation, including, "Maybe then we could pretend / There’s no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme."

However, taking to her Instagram page, Sabrina hit back at the rumours, insisting she hadn't intended to write a diss track about anyone in particular.

"I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," she sighed. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

She concluded, "I don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way. Lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow (sic).”

Sabrina's remarks come after Olivia also addressed the speculation about "Driver's License", saying, "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song. It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."