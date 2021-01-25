Abby Lee Miller Encourages JoJo Siwa to 'Keep Making Her Proud' In the Wake of Her Coming Out

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Hours after the 'Dance Moms' alum expressed her joy that the world gets to see this side of her life, her former dance instructor dubs her 'a shining example for the kids out there.'

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Abby Lee Miller is showering JoJo Siwa with love for the latter's bold revelation about her sexuality. Hours after the YouTube sensation came out as a part of LGBTQ community, her former dance instructor on "Dance Moms" encouraged her to "keep making [her] proud."

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, January 23 to share several pictures of her and the teenage star. Along with the snaps, she wrote, "I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it - a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day."

"You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud," she continued. "#aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou."

Hours before Abby voiced her support, JoJo got candid about her sexuality. "Somebody said, 'What label are you?' And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don't know this answer," she stated on Instagram Live. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people."

The "Boomerang" singer went on to add, "I want to share everything with the world, I really do. But I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public." She then stressed, "What matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome, and that the world is there for you."

"Someone asked, 'How long have you been a part of the community? How long have you been whatever you are?' I don't know," she continued. "I think my whole life, because my whole life I have really really been just - I like people. But I never had fallen in love before, but I always believed my person was going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."

JoJo first sparked coming out rumors on Wednesday, January 20. She put out a TikTok video in which she lip synced Lady GaGa's self-acceptance anthem "Born This Way". She also sang and danced to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun" in Kent Boyd's TikTok video with "Teen Beach Movie" stars, and mouthed, "Baby now you're one of us." Its caption read, "Now you're one of @itsjojosiwa @molleegray @garrettclayton91 @jekajane #pridehousela."

Days later, on Friday, January 22, JoJo shared on Twitter a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt bearing "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." words. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "My cousin got me a new shirt."