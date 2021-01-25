Dwyane Wade Tries to Convince Wife Gabrielle Union to Create Joint OnlyFans Account

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade wants to follow the trend. The former professional basketball player took to Twitter to share with his followers that he's been trying to get his wife Gabrielle Union on adult site OnlyFans.

"I'm trying to convince my wife that we should start a only fans account," Dwayne tweeted on Sunday, January 24. "and she's looking at me like...," he went on saying alongside a viral Sen. Bernie Sanders inauguration meme.

Fans were amused by the tweet though it seemed like Dwayne wasn't fully serious about the plan. "Retirement d wade is a whole new beast," one fan replied. An excited user, meanwhile, asked, "How much will it cost."

However, some of Internet users didn't think it was a good idea for them to join OnlyFans. "Sir your wife is an actress. Imagine how she will 'cancelled' and blackballed out of Hollywood If she did that. Not that I wouldn't mind seeing gabb in her birthday suit. But don't think it would be best for her lol," one person opined.

Meanwhile, one person didn't think it was necessary. "Dwayne my guy im really happy for u and gabby that you both have healthy sex drives at this point in your lives but you really do not need to be this horny on main you can stop at any time," one person noted. Another fan added, "She's right!! Celebrities on OF hurt the sex workers on there who need that income to live."

Dwyane caught wind of the wild reaction that he earned, prompting him to offer a clarification in a separate tweet. "nothing sexual guys. Get your mind outta there," he shared.

Dwayne Wade detailed his OnlyFans plan.

Should Dwyane and Gabrielle create an account on the adult site, they will join a long list of celebrities who make money from the website. Among them are Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena and rapper Casanova.