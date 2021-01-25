 
 

Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder

Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder
Food Network/Jason DeCrow
TV

According to police, Ariel Robinson and her husband Jerry were arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl and were charged with homicide by child abuse in South Carolina.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Food Network has taken an action following the arrest of "Worst Cooks in America" winner Ariel Robinson and husband Jerry Robinson in relation to a murder of their foster child. It has been reported that it has decided to pull season 20 from the cable channel's VOD offerings.

Additionally, the entire season that features Ariel is not available to watch on Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube. Meanwhile, past seasons and season 21, which premiered earlier this month, are available to stream.

According to police, Ariel and her husband Jerry were arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl and were charged with homicide by child abuse in South Carolina. They are currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond after the judge denied their appeal for release on bond on Tuesday, January 19.

  See also...

They were accused of being responsible of the death of Victoria Rose Smith, a foster child who was living at their residence. According to police, they responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim last Thursday, January 14. The toddler was found unresponsive at the couple's home in Simpsonville around 2:25 P.M.

She was then rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The coroner determined multiple blunt force injuries were the cause of her death. Arrest warrants issued following an investigation revealed that the injuries were inflicted by the Robinsons.

"Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do," Simpsonville police spokesman Justin Lee Campbell claimed to PEOPLE. "It is a sad day. You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken. For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers."

You can share this post!

Emily Ratajkowski Cites Pregnancy as Reason for 'Puffy' Lips After Accused of Getting Lip Injections

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop
Most Read
Salt-N-Pepa's Former DJ Spinderella Slams Biopic for 'Wrongfully' Excluding Her
TV

Salt-N-Pepa's Former DJ Spinderella Slams Biopic for 'Wrongfully' Excluding Her

'The Office' Stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Win Podcast of the Year

'The Office' Stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Win Podcast of the Year

Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About Why She Auditioned for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About Why She Auditioned for 'The Big Bang Theory'

Sigourney Weaver Explains Why She Agreed to Join Netflix Comedy Without Reading the Script

Sigourney Weaver Explains Why She Agreed to Join Netflix Comedy Without Reading the Script

Bryan Cranston Credits 'Malcolm in the Middle' Cancellation for 'Breaking Bad' Role

Bryan Cranston Credits 'Malcolm in the Middle' Cancellation for 'Breaking Bad' Role

Jonathan Bailey Promises Sexier 'Bridgerton' in Season 2

Jonathan Bailey Promises Sexier 'Bridgerton' in Season 2

Lesley Manville to Solve 'Magpie Murders' in New Series

Lesley Manville to Solve 'Magpie Murders' in New Series

Most Dramatic 'Bachelor' Self-Eliminations

Most Dramatic 'Bachelor' Self-Eliminations

Kenneth Branagh Tapped to Play Boris Johnson on New COVID-19 Series

Kenneth Branagh Tapped to Play Boris Johnson on New COVID-19 Series

Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder

Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder