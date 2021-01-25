Season 20 of 'Worst Cooks in America' Removed After Winner Arrested for Child's Murder

Food Network/Jason DeCrow TV

According to police, Ariel Robinson and her husband Jerry were arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl and were charged with homicide by child abuse in South Carolina.

AceShowbiz - Food Network has taken an action following the arrest of "Worst Cooks in America" winner Ariel Robinson and husband Jerry Robinson in relation to a murder of their foster child. It has been reported that it has decided to pull season 20 from the cable channel's VOD offerings.

Additionally, the entire season that features Ariel is not available to watch on Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube. Meanwhile, past seasons and season 21, which premiered earlier this month, are available to stream.

According to police, Ariel and her husband Jerry were arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl and were charged with homicide by child abuse in South Carolina. They are currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond after the judge denied their appeal for release on bond on Tuesday, January 19.

They were accused of being responsible of the death of Victoria Rose Smith, a foster child who was living at their residence. According to police, they responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim last Thursday, January 14. The toddler was found unresponsive at the couple's home in Simpsonville around 2:25 P.M.

She was then rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The coroner determined multiple blunt force injuries were the cause of her death. Arrest warrants issued following an investigation revealed that the injuries were inflicted by the Robinsons.

"Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do," Simpsonville police spokesman Justin Lee Campbell claimed to PEOPLE. "It is a sad day. You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken. For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers."