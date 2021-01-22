 
 

JoJo Siwa's Fans Warn Against Speculating on Her Sexuality Amid Coming out Rumors

The 17-year-old YouTube personality is trending on social media after sharing on her personal TikTok account a video of her lipsyncing to Lady GaGa's self-acceptance anthem 'Born This Way'.

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa's fans did not want her sexual orientation being questioned. After the YouTube sensation sparked coming out rumors with her lip syncing to Lady GaGa's "Born This Way", her devoted followers warned others not to label her sexuality until she publicly confirmed it herself.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old star first shared a TikTok video in which she mouthed the self-acceptance anthem. "No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian transgender life/ I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," she lip synced. "No matter black, white or beige, chola or orient made, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to be brave."

In the clip, the "Dance Moms" alum was seen donning a white hoodie with multi-colored hearts on the chest. She additionally sported a rainbow bow on the top of her head.

Hours before posting the footage, JoJo was seen dancing and singing to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun" with "Teen Beach Movie" stars in Kent Boyd's TikTok video. She mouthed the lyrics, "Baby now you're one of us." In the caption of the clip, it was noted, "Now you're one of @itsjojosiwa @molleegray @garrettclayton91 @jekajane #pridehousela."

Kent's post has since been flooded with mixed reactions from many. One in particular was YouTube star James Charles who gushed, "IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU." Meanwhile, one user wondered, "DID JOJO JUST COME OUT." Another fan raved, "Aww congrats welcome home."

While Jojo had people wondering about her sexuality. Her fans cautioned others not to draw their own conclusions before she publicly came out. One Twitter user penned, "i know that jojo siwa posed that tik tok, but pls don't speculate or force her to come out, if she's not ready she's not ready. simple."

More have come forward to back Jojo. One pointed out, "ok ik there's a lot of speculation going around rn about jojo siwa possibly coming out bc of this vid and the one w the teen beach movie cast which is very exciting but just a reminder not to label her as anything until she confirms her sexuality :)." Another added, "the entire tl is just 'JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???' just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :) /nm."

