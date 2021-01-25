 
 

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body
Hulu
Movie

Speaking about her role as the jazz and blues legend in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', the 'Rise Up' singer admits to adopting a drastic weight loss regime in addition to drinking and smoking.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andra Day put her body through hell to portray jazz and blues legend Billie Holiday in a new Hulu drama.

The singer took a deep dive into Holiday's life and career before shooting on director Lee Daniels' "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" began, and admits she adopted a drastic weight loss regime and started drinking and smoking to get into the skin of the music legend.

"I basically abused my body for a long time...," she tells Variety. "I got the role at the very top of 2018 (and started) reading everything I could get my hands on, listening to every interview. Apparently, I exhausted the Internet of Billie Holiday photos. Apparently, the Internet will tell you that you've reached the end."

"I put my family through it; I put myself through it... I went from 163 pounds to 124 pounds. I would talk like her and I don't drink or smoke, but I started smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol. Not that I recommend people do this; I just was desperate because this is my first role."

  See also...

"I just asked God to give me all of the pain and trauma. I asked him to give me her pain and give me her trauma."

Day also changed the way she sang for the role, adding, "Every time I would sing a song I'd go, 'OK, Lee's going to hear this and he's going to fire me.' But I wouldn't have done it if they'd been, 'Do it in your voice.' That, for me, would have probably been a no."

"There's victory and there is pain in her voice, so to me it was just like, 'We've got to get it, we have to get it,' you know what I mean? It'll have to be my interpretation of it, but it has to be there."

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" drops on Hulu on 26 February.

You can share this post!

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Abby Lee Miller Encourages JoJo Siwa to 'Keep Making Her Proud' In the Wake of Her Coming Out
Most Read
Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him
Movie

Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Feud Chronicled in New Documentary

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Feud Chronicled in New Documentary

'No Time to Die' Release Date Bumped Again to Fall

'No Time to Die' Release Date Bumped Again to Fall

Maria Bakalova Almost Snubbed 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Because It's 'So Fake'

Maria Bakalova Almost Snubbed 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Because It's 'So Fake'

Hugh Grant In Talks for Guy Ritchie's New Spy Movie

Hugh Grant In Talks for Guy Ritchie's New Spy Movie

Neil Patrick Harris: There's Something Sexy About Straight Actor Playing Gay Role

Neil Patrick Harris: There's Something Sexy About Straight Actor Playing Gay Role

Lil 'Kim Wants Teyana Taylor for Her Biopic

Lil 'Kim Wants Teyana Taylor for Her Biopic

Allison Janney Offended by Her 'Germophobe' Co-Star's Request Before Kissing Scene

Allison Janney Offended by Her 'Germophobe' Co-Star's Request Before Kissing Scene

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt