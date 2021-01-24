'The Office' Stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Win Podcast of the Year

Instagram TV

The two actresses have taken home the top prize at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, thanks to their podcast about their time on the NBC television show.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's "Office Ladies" took home the Podcast of the Year gong at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday night (21Jan21).

The podcast, which launched in October 2019, beat out nine other nominees - including Dolly Parton's "America and Stuff You Should Know" - to take home the evening's biggest award.

"Office Ladies", which sees Jenna and Angela reflect on their time on NBC's "The Office", also won the award for best ad-read podcast.

Other winners at the awards included Conan O'Brien, who was crowned Best Overall Host - male for his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" while "Why Don't You Date Me" 's Nicole Byer won the female counterpart gong and accepted her prize virtually from Laverne Cox.

Hillary Clinton, Gwen Stefani, Will Ferrell, Questlove, Adam Devine, and Charlamagne Tha God were among the other award presenters on the evening, with the awards streamed on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartMedia radio stations, and on the iHeartRadio App.

The full list of winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards is as follows:

Podcast of the Year: " Office Ladies "

" Icon Award - Innovator Award: " QCode "

" Icon Award - Audible Audio Pioneer Award: " Serial Productions "

" Icon Award - Social Impact Award: " Baratunde Thurston "

" Crime Podcast: " Crime Junkie "

" Pop Culture Podcast: " Pop Culture Happy Hour "

" Music Podcast: " Dolly Parton 's America "

" News Podcast: " Pod Save America "

" Sports Podcast: " All the Smoke "

" Comedy Podcast: " The Read "

" Political Podcast: " NPR Politics "

" Branded Podcast: " Humans Growing Stuff "

" Kids & Family Podcast: " Wow in the World "

" Food Podcast: " Home Cooking "

" Fiction Podcast: " Blood Ties "

" Beauty & Fashion Podcast: " Articles of Interest "

" Overall Host - Female: Nicole Byer

Overall Host - Male: Conan O'Brien

Business & Finance Podcast: " Pivot "

" Green Podcast: " How to Save a Planet "

" Travel Podcast: " Travel With Rick Steves "

" Spirituality & Religion Podcast: " Elevation With Steven Furtick "

" Advice/Inspirational Podcast: " Unlocking Us With Brene Brown "

" TV & Film Podcast: " You Must Remember This? "

" Spanish-Language Podcast: " Leyendas Legendarias "

" Ad-Read Podcast: " Office Ladies "

" Science Podcast: " Radiolab "

" Technology Podcast: " Rabbit Hole "

" Wellness & Fitness Podcast: " Therapy For Black Girls "

" History Podcast: "Revisionist History"