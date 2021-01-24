'The Office' Stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Win Podcast of the Year

Other winners at the awards included Conan O'Brien, who was crowned Best Overall Host - male for his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" while "Why Don't You Date Me" 's Nicole Byer won the female counterpart gong and accepted her prize virtually from Laverne Cox.
Hillary Clinton, Gwen Stefani, Will Ferrell, Questlove, Adam Devine, and Charlamagne Tha God were among the other award presenters on the evening, with the awards streamed on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartMedia radio stations, and on the iHeartRadio App.
The full list of winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards is as follows:
Podcast of the Year: "Office Ladies"
Icon Award - Innovator Award: "QCode"
Icon Award - Audible Audio Pioneer Award: "Serial Productions"
Icon Award - Social Impact Award: "Baratunde Thurston"