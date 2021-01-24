Bret Michaels Tapped for Virtual 80s Music Festival

Instagram Music

The Poison frontman along with Lita Ford and Grandmaster Flash has been announced to serve as musical guests for the upcoming online '80s-themed music festival.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bret Michaels and Kenny Loggins are gearing up to perform at '80s-themed virtual music festival Radical Sabbatical.

Other stars set to take to the virtual stage for the eight-hour event on 30 January (21) include Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, and Grandmaster Flash, with music performances interspersed with interactive cooking demos, an '80s aerobics class, a costume contest for adults and children, and Mixology Madness segments.

Ray Parker Jr., who wrote the "Ghostbusters" theme song, will also be there, as well Jefferson Starship's Cathy Richardson, "The Voice" 's Moriah Formica and Claudia Wells", who shot to fame in "Back to the Future".

Organiser Claire Young said in a press release, "With so many in-person concerts and experiences being canceled, we wanted to help people connect over their shared love of the '80s, and usher in a new year with this ultimate throwback to one of the best decades. Whether you're still rocking a perm, or just someone who loves good music and live entertainment, we guarantee there will be something for everyone at this event."

Passes for the event start at $99.80 (£72.85), and are available here: ticketspice.com.

Musicians turned to online gig as many live music events were either canceled or pushed back amid pandemic.

Organizers for Glastonbury were forced to call off the music festival last year and again this year. Originally planned to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar, it was supposed to be a celebration of the event's 50th anniversary.

Now a smaller event is in the works.

Other major festivals in the U.K., such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Download Festival are still pushing ahead with their preparations in the hope of staging their events this year.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., two of the biggest music events Coachella and Lollapalooza were also called off last year.