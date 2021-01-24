 
 

Bret Michaels Tapped for Virtual 80s Music Festival

Bret Michaels Tapped for Virtual 80s Music Festival
Instagram
Music

The Poison frontman along with Lita Ford and Grandmaster Flash has been announced to serve as musical guests for the upcoming online '80s-themed music festival.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bret Michaels and Kenny Loggins are gearing up to perform at '80s-themed virtual music festival Radical Sabbatical.

Other stars set to take to the virtual stage for the eight-hour event on 30 January (21) include Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, and Grandmaster Flash, with music performances interspersed with interactive cooking demos, an '80s aerobics class, a costume contest for adults and children, and Mixology Madness segments.

Ray Parker Jr., who wrote the "Ghostbusters" theme song, will also be there, as well Jefferson Starship's Cathy Richardson, "The Voice" 's Moriah Formica and Claudia Wells", who shot to fame in "Back to the Future".

Organiser Claire Young said in a press release, "With so many in-person concerts and experiences being canceled, we wanted to help people connect over their shared love of the '80s, and usher in a new year with this ultimate throwback to one of the best decades. Whether you're still rocking a perm, or just someone who loves good music and live entertainment, we guarantee there will be something for everyone at this event."

Passes for the event start at $99.80 (£72.85), and are available here: ticketspice.com.

  See also...

Musicians turned to online gig as many live music events were either canceled or pushed back amid pandemic.

Organizers for Glastonbury were forced to call off the music festival last year and again this year. Originally planned to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar, it was supposed to be a celebration of the event's 50th anniversary.

Now a smaller event is in the works.

Other major festivals in the U.K., such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Download Festival are still pushing ahead with their preparations in the hope of staging their events this year.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., two of the biggest music events Coachella and Lollapalooza were also called off last year.

You can share this post!

'The Office' Stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer Win Podcast of the Year

Paloma Faith 'Overwhelmed by Guilt' for Not Doing Enough to Fight Climate Change
Related Posts
Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Discharged From Hospital After Kidney Stone Surgery

Bret Michaels Discharged From Hospital After Kidney Stone Surgery

Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Makes Modeling Debut at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Makes Modeling Debut at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Most Read
DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'
Music

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Bring Optimism in TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Bring Optimism in TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Orlando Bloom Proud of Fiancee Katy Perry's Performance at Presidential Inauguration TV Special

Orlando Bloom Proud of Fiancee Katy Perry's Performance at Presidential Inauguration TV Special

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Bob Dylan Hit With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit by Late Co-Songwriter's Wife

Bob Dylan Hit With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit by Late Co-Songwriter's Wife

Glastonbury Festival 2021 Called Off Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Glastonbury Festival 2021 Called Off Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'