Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Instagram Music

A representative for the country music singer insists the star took multiple tests to make sure he's Covid-free as he was called out for hugging former Presidents while wearing no face mask.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks made sure he was COVID-free for his performance at the U.S. presidential inauguration on Wednesday (20Jan21) by taking a test just before he hit Capitol Hill.

The country star, who performed "Amazing Grace" a cappella after Joe Biden was sworn in as America's 46th leader, was criticised for shaking hands and hugging all the former presidents and first ladies in attendance, maskless, after his appearance, but a representative for the singer insists he had taken every precaution in advance.

The rep tells U.S. news show "Today" that Garth had tested negative for COVID-19 for three days prior to his performance and again hours before his performance in Washington, D.C.

Brooks also faced criticism from his more conservative fans for agreeing to sing at Democrat Biden's inauguration, but he responded, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

Garth Brooks recently reached out to Lady GaGa on social media to thank her hair and makeup team for helping him to get ready for the Presidential inauguration performance.

Lady Gaga was at the big event to perform the U.S. National Anthem.

Both Garth Brooks and Lady GaGa along with another musical guest Jennifer Lopez were lauded for their moving performances.

Sophia Bush wrote, "That moment. Inviting everyone in America to sing 'Amazing Grace' together ... it was hard to get the words out through tears. But it felt beautiful to do that with folks all across the country."

"Amazing Grace, indeed," remarked Kim Cattrall.

Meanwhile, Bette Midler hailed GaGa for her "sensational version" of the national anthem and applauded J.Lo for "another great new version of two American standards."