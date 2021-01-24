 
 

Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless
Instagram
Music

A representative for the country music singer insists the star took multiple tests to make sure he's Covid-free as he was called out for hugging former Presidents while wearing no face mask.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks made sure he was COVID-free for his performance at the U.S. presidential inauguration on Wednesday (20Jan21) by taking a test just before he hit Capitol Hill.

The country star, who performed "Amazing Grace" a cappella after Joe Biden was sworn in as America's 46th leader, was criticised for shaking hands and hugging all the former presidents and first ladies in attendance, maskless, after his appearance, but a representative for the singer insists he had taken every precaution in advance.

The rep tells U.S. news show "Today" that Garth had tested negative for COVID-19 for three days prior to his performance and again hours before his performance in Washington, D.C.

Brooks also faced criticism from his more conservative fans for agreeing to sing at Democrat Biden's inauguration, but he responded, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

Garth Brooks recently reached out to Lady GaGa on social media to thank her hair and makeup team for helping him to get ready for the Presidential inauguration performance.

  See also...

Lady Gaga was at the big event to perform the U.S. National Anthem.

Both Garth Brooks and Lady GaGa along with another musical guest Jennifer Lopez were lauded for their moving performances.

Sophia Bush wrote, "That moment. Inviting everyone in America to sing 'Amazing Grace' together ... it was hard to get the words out through tears. But it felt beautiful to do that with folks all across the country."

"Amazing Grace, indeed," remarked Kim Cattrall.

Meanwhile, Bette Midler hailed GaGa for her "sensational version" of the national anthem and applauded J.Lo for "another great new version of two American standards."

You can share this post!

Gary Barlow Explains Why He 'Struggled' With Take That's Heartthrob Image

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Related Posts
Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks Calls for His Exclusion From CMA Entertainer of the Year Category

Garth Brooks Calls for His Exclusion From CMA Entertainer of the Year Category

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration
Music

Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Inside Tension Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole During 'Verzuz' Battle

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Bring Optimism in TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato Bring Optimism in TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Orlando Bloom Proud of Fiancee Katy Perry's Performance at Presidential Inauguration TV Special

Orlando Bloom Proud of Fiancee Katy Perry's Performance at Presidential Inauguration TV Special

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Billie Eilish and Rosalia Look Haunting in Dark Music Video for 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons Release New Song After Performance at Inauguration TV Special

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song

Glastonbury Festival 2021 Called Off Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Glastonbury Festival 2021 Called Off Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'