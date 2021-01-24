 
 

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

The 'Miss Congeniality' actress has finally parted ways with her oceanfront house on Tybee Island in Georgia after putting the property on the market for two years.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock has finally offloaded her oceanfront estate on Tybee Island, Georgia after slashing the asking price by over $2 million (£1.4 million).

The "Speed" star first listed the estate for $6.5 million (£4.75 million) in March 2019, but after failing to sell the property, she reduced the price multiple times and has now accepted a $4.2 million (£3 million) offer.

Sandra bought the place in 2001 and added an adjacent property a year later, but she has spent most of her time in California recently, raising her two adopted children, and rarely visited her seven-bedroom Savannah pad, which features a main home and a guest house, a swimming pool, and a half-size basketball court.

Sandra Bullock is not the only celebrity selling her home in 2020 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth recently let go of the house they shared in Malibu for $4.9 million as the trio moved back to their native country Down Under amid the health crisis. The three brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million.

Kelly Clarkson also put her mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market. She listed it for $9,995,000 following her separation from husband Brandon Blackstock. Her waterfront mansion in Tennessee was also on sale for $7,499,000. She was forced to slash the price from the original $8.75 million tag.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen asked for a whopping $23.95 million as they're ready to part ways with their lavish house in Beverly Hills. The couple previously purchased the mansion, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $17.5 million.

