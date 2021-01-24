Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock has finally offloaded her oceanfront estate on Tybee Island, Georgia after slashing the asking price by over $2 million (£1.4 million).
The "Speed" star first listed the estate for $6.5 million (£4.75 million) in March 2019, but after failing to sell the property, she reduced the price multiple times and has now accepted a $4.2 million (£3 million) offer.
Sandra bought the place in 2001 and added an adjacent property a year later, but she has spent most of her time in California recently, raising her two adopted children, and rarely visited her seven-bedroom Savannah pad, which features a main home and a guest house, a swimming pool, and a half-size basketball court.
Sandra Bullock is not the only celebrity selling her home in 2020 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth recently let go of the house they shared in Malibu for $4.9 million as the trio moved back to their native country Down Under amid the health crisis. The three brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million.
Kelly Clarkson also put her mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market. She listed it for $9,995,000 following her separation from husband Brandon Blackstock. Her waterfront mansion in Tennessee was also on sale for $7,499,000. She was forced to slash the price from the original $8.75 million tag.
Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen asked for a whopping $23.95 million as they're ready to part ways with their lavish house in Beverly Hills. The couple previously purchased the mansion, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $17.5 million.