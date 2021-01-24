 
 

Smaller Event to Celebrate Glastonbury Anniversary in the Works

Music

The organizers Michael and Emily Eavis are planning a small event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury after the music festival was canceled for 2021 due to pandemic.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Eavis is considering hosting a smaller event in September after the 2021 Glastonbury festival was cancelled.

The co-organiser of the world famous music extravaganza - who curates the lineup with his daughter Emily Eavis - would love to be able to put on a small-scale event to celebrate the inauguration of the festival, which first launched on 18 September 1970, after they were forced to postpone the Somerset five-dayer for a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eavis told LBC radio, "I would like to do something in September. I would like to do something smaller somewhere around the anniversary date of when we started, which was the 18th of September 1970. I would like to consider possibly doing something around that time."

And when quizzed on whether they'd ask major acts to perform at such an event, he said, "Yes, but I do need to get reassurance from the ethics people."

Michael and Emily announced on Thursday (21Jan21) that the rescheduled 2020 festival - which would have been the event's 50th anniversary - would not go ahead this year, due to the continued spread of coronavirus throughout the U.K., and the restrictions that are in place to fight the respiratory illness.

The decision to call off the festival for the second year in a row came despite the best efforts being made to get fans at Worthy Farm and the artists on stage, which would have included headliners Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar.

Other major festivals in the U.K., such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Download Festival are still pushing ahead with their preparations in the hope of staging their events this year.

